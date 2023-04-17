EXCLUSIVE: California Cops Seize Cell Phone In Case Of Polish Woman Who Claimed She Is Madeleine McCann

The bizarre case of the Polish woman who claimed she was missing British toddler Madeleine McCann has taken a dramatic new twist with police seizing a cell phone in a sprawling global investigation.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Orange County Sheriff's Department recently contacted law enforcement in the Polish city of Wroclaw and informed them they had obtained a device believed to belong to Julia Wendell when she was seeking safe haven in California, a source said.

The phone was voluntarily handed to police and a search and seizure took place, said private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, who last month whisked Wendell to California from Poland following a series of death threats.