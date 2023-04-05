See The PROOF: Shocking DNA Evidence Proves Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Is NOT Missing British Tot
RadarOnline.com has obtained a copy of the DNA test evidence proving the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann is NOT the British girl who vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parent in Portugal.
The bombshell 23andMe report shows Julia Wendell’s ancestral heritage is 100 percent Eastern European and her bloodline is entirely from Poland with a smattering of distant relatives from Lithuania and Russia.
Since Madeleine was born in Rothley, Leicestershire England – about 100 miles northwest of London -- the test results dashed Wendell’s hope of finding her true identity after she created a media firestorm by claiming to be the missing toddler.
Wendell’s caretaker, private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson exclusively told RadarOnline.com about the DNA results Sunday evening and she further explained the findings in an Instagram post the following day.
“The DNA test results did not show any connection to British or even German roots,” she explained. “This story is much more complicated than a simple girl from a small town in Poland making a claim to get attention.”
“She truly believed what she was saying, and with so many questions about her childhood it is easy to understand where she was coming from.”
Despite the disappointing results, the sensational claims by Wendell, 21, reinvigorated the McCann investigation both in Portugal and the United Kingdom where the government is considering increasing the funding to “Operation Grange” which was established to help in the search.
Dr. Johansson still believes the man who allegedly sexually abused Wendell may be linked to the McCann case – and investigators in Portugal have expressed an interest in looking into his background.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeleine.
“Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann which I believe is God and the universe’s way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him, and his possible ties to the McCann case,” Dr. Johansson said.
"At least Julia got the investigators to move on the McCann case -- she made things happen.”
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com her team of investigators are still on the ground in Poland and elsewhere tracking down the dozens of viable tips generated by Julia’s case – and she is still culling through thousands of emails for leads.
“We received a lot of emails and a lot of new fresh information about the McCann case that I am now exchanging with the authorities in the UK because they are very interested in cooperating with our team,” she said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell was whisked from her home of Wroclaw, Poland to a Los Angeles safehouse by Dr. Johansson following a series of death threats that began when her case created a media firestorm.
Wendell is suffering from a rare brain disease, and she is currently making plans to return back to the Poland for treatment.