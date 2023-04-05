See The PROOF: Shocking DNA Evidence Proves Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Is NOT Missing British Tot

RadarOnline.com has obtained a copy of the DNA test evidence proving the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann is NOT the British girl who vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parent in Portugal.

The bombshell 23andMe report shows Julia Wendell’s ancestral heritage is 100 percent Eastern European and her bloodline is entirely from Poland with a smattering of distant relatives from Lithuania and Russia.

Since Madeleine was born in Rothley, Leicestershire England – about 100 miles northwest of London -- the test results dashed Wendell’s hope of finding her true identity after she created a media firestorm by claiming to be the missing toddler.