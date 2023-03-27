Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madeleine McCann
Exclusive

Madeleine McCann Look-A-Like Makes Emotional On-Camera Plea To 'Dad' From L.A. Safehouse: 'Don't Be Scared' In Exclusive Interview

dr fia julia pp
Source: radar
By:

Mar. 27 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The Polish woman who believes she could be Madeleine McCann poured out her heart in an emotional message to her "dad" while hunkering down in a Los Angeles safehouse, telling RadarOnline.com she thinks he shut her out because he is "scared."

21-year-old Julia Wendell described the man who raised her as "caring," speculating there was some deep-rooted fear preventing him from aiding in her journey to seek the truth about her identity.

Article continues below advertisement
juia dr fia samantha
Source: radar

In a world-exclusive video interview, she detailed her troubled youth where she was sexually molested, allegedly neglected by her family, and possibly trafficked.

"I think my dad is scared," she said alongside private investigator Dr. Fia Johannson as they await DNA results in the United States which will bring them one step closer to finding out about her past and upbringing.

As we previously reported, Wendell first became a worldwide sensation by alleging that she is the 3-year-old British toddler snatched from a hotel room in Portugal back in 2007 via a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann.

Article continues below advertisement
julia madleine

Wendell, 21, said her suspicions about being Maddie were fueled in June 2022 when she confronted her dad with questions about whether or not they are biologically related.

Wendell claimed that when she asked if he was her father, he initially replied "yes, of course." As their conversation ensued, however, she said he appeared to backpedal and assured her that he would always love her either way.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know if you're watching this … but I always knew that you're a good person … I'm almost sure that you're scared, which is the reason you're not talking to me now but you're the only person that didn't block me and you're still reading my messages," Wendell told her father.

"You're my dad. You always were my dad," a soft-spoken Wendell continued on camera. "Don't be scared. You always said to me that I'm a tiger and I have to fight with people who bullied me in school. I have to fight with my past … You taught me this. You can be this tiger too."

madeine julia
Source: metro police;
MORE ON:
Madeleine McCann
Article continues below advertisement

"Even if you make a little fault in my past, you're a tiger because you said I'm a tiger," she continued.

She concluded, "I believe that you love me and please help me because I know that you want to help me and for my younger siblings, I love you and I miss you, and I'm still your sister."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

mccann wendell
Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

Wendell told RadarOnline.com that many family members blocked her after going public with the sensational claims, noting that she has hope for her strained relationship with her father.

"He always cried when I talked about past and I saw that he wants to talk with me, but I saw too that he can't. He tried to be careful what he's saying. It looked like this," she told reporter Samantha Benitz, hinting that he could be afraid of the reaction of her mother and other family members as well as a possible sex trafficking ring that could seek retaliation.

Wendell said her father told her the man who abused her was a "bad person," telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that she "believes" him.

As she fights for the truth, Wendell offered a message of hope to others who have been mistreated or abused.

Article continues below advertisement

"In this world, still exist good people," she said. "You can say no if you feel not safe. Run away. Go to police. Go to school. Go to parents."

"We have right to feel safe," Wendell added. "We can't be quiet."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.