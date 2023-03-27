Madeleine McCann Look-A-Like Makes Emotional On-Camera Plea To 'Dad' From L.A. Safehouse: 'Don't Be Scared' In Exclusive Interview

The Polish woman who believes she could be Madeleine McCann poured out her heart in an emotional message to her "dad" while hunkering down in a Los Angeles safehouse, telling RadarOnline.com she thinks he shut her out because he is "scared."

21-year-old Julia Wendell described the man who raised her as "caring," speculating there was some deep-rooted fear preventing him from aiding in her journey to seek the truth about her identity.