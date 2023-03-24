Bombshell DNA Results: Madeleine McCann Claimant Eager For Truth About Her Identity, Vows To Get Answers After Family 'Refused' To 'Talk About The Past'

Wendell is committed to learning the truth about her past and finding out who she really is after years of enduring sexual abuse at the hands of a man she believes could be involved in the McCann case, telling RadarOnline.com reporter Samantha Benitz that her mother allegedly could not produce pregnancy or baby photos, indicating that she may be a victim of possible trafficking.

"Everybody has pictures from holidays, and it typical for Polish families to take a lot of pictures from holidays so I think that it is weird," Wendell said.

Adding to the mystery was the discovery that records from the hospital where she was born showed she didn't exist until after the age of five.