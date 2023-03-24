You Be The Judge: Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Says Facial Expressions, Speck In One Eye Is Proof In First On-Camera Interview After Escaping Poland

The woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann makes an impassioned argument about the physical characteristics she shares with the missing toddler in her first on-camera interview after escaping Poland, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a world-exclusive interview, an emotional Julia Wendell explains how she came to the bombshell conclusion after years of sexual abuse and alleged neglect by her family that eventually led her on a desperate journey to find her true identity.

“I have the same facial expressions (as Madeleine) when I laugh and smile,” Wendell, 21, told RadarOnline.com. “My eyes are a little close like Madeleine’s eyes. I think that facial expression can’t change.”