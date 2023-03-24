You Be The Judge: Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Says Facial Expressions, Speck In One Eye Is Proof In First On-Camera Interview After Escaping Poland
The woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann makes an impassioned argument about the physical characteristics she shares with the missing toddler in her first on-camera interview after escaping Poland, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In a world-exclusive interview, an emotional Julia Wendell explains how she came to the bombshell conclusion after years of sexual abuse and alleged neglect by her family that eventually led her on a desperate journey to find her true identity.
“I have the same facial expressions (as Madeleine) when I laugh and smile,” Wendell, 21, told RadarOnline.com. “My eyes are a little close like Madeleine’s eyes. I think that facial expression can’t change.”
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the 3-year-old British toddler snatched from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, as her parents dined nearby with friends.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeleine.
The soft-spoken Wendell addressed the birth mark issue during the interview with RadarOnline.com reporter Samantha Benitz.
“Birthmarks are something that can be (surgically) operated or changed a little – but facial expressions, year by year, are still the same,” she said in English.
“I have pictures that when I smile and laugh and my eyes are just the same like Madeleine….the expression of my eyes.”
Dr. Fia Johansson, the renowned private investigator who whisked Wendell out of Poland to a Los Angeles area safe house after a series of death threats, told RadarOnline.com that aside from the physical similarities – her investigation is ongoing.
Wendell took three forensic DNA tests to determine her ancestry. If the results show Wendell is British, they will communicate with authorities in Portugal to compare the tests to Madeleine’s DNA.
“We will figure out exactly where (she) comes from because we do have access to Madeleine McCann’s DNA test. And we will basically compare, we will go through and connect with them (the McCann family.)”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell’s supposed biological family in Wroclaw, Poland refused to provide DNA sample to establish paternity and records from the hospital where she was born showed she didn’t exist until after the age of five.