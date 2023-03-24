Family Torn Apart: Polish Woman Claiming To Be Missing British Toddler Madeleine McCann Says She's Been Disowned By Family Which Raised Her
The woman who believes she could be Madeleine McCann was shunned by her family in Wroclaw, Poland, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, as they allegedly blocked all forms of contact after she made international headlines with her sensational claims.
"[My father] was just sad and that's all, but my mother tried to make me a little scared maybe," said Julia Wendell, claiming that she was called "crazy" and "delusional" by the woman who raised her.
21-year-old Wendell expressed that she doubts if her parents are blood-related, telling RadarOnline.com in a world-exclusive interview that she found private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson on Instagram in a last-ditch attempt at finding out the truth about her blurry past.
Wendell told RadarOnline.com she endured sexual abuse in her younger years from a man her family knew of and believes her childhood abuser could be involved in the McCann case as well. She said if another family member was in her situation, she would do everything in her power to ensure their safety and put the abuser "in prison."
Days ago, they said she received a mysterious call from a person Wendell recognized as a family member trying to halt the investigation into her alleged abuser, yet another stunning turn as they strive for the truth.
"There is a vulnerable woman, a young lady, that is still in the middle of danger with a lot of crazy people after her and I need to do something about it," Johansson shared about what prompted her to take a hours-long flight overseas to bring Wendell back to the states with her to a Los Angeles safehouse.
After going public with McCann and abuse allegations, Wendell faced death threats and scrutiny, telling RadarOnline.com that some of her family members tried to "destroy" her for speaking out and make her feel like she was doing something wrong.
Johansson said an investigation is ongoing as she and Wendell await DNA results that will determine if the 21-year-old is British, and perhaps could be the missing girl who vanished at age three while with her family on holiday in Portugal in 2007.
Wendell noted she has freckles on the same places as Maddie as well as a coloboma in her right eye, but even if she is not the missing British tot, she still has questions that need answers.
"All she wanted to know was her identity," said Dr. Fia, claiming the family would try to control Wendell because was "young, naïve, and vulnerable" while scaring her into keeping her mouth shut about her abuser at the same time.
During our interview, Wendell spoke fondly of her father, who she believes is "scared" because she is speaking out about the man who allegedly abused her and the possibility that she was sex-trafficked.