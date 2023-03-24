Family Torn Apart: Polish Woman Claiming To Be Missing British Toddler Madeleine McCann Says She's Been Disowned By Family Which Raised Her

21-year-old Wendell expressed that she doubts if her parents are blood-related, telling RadarOnline.com in a world-exclusive interview that she found private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson on Instagram in a last-ditch attempt at finding out the truth about her blurry past.

Wendell told RadarOnline.com she endured sexual abuse in her younger years from a man her family knew of and believes her childhood abuser could be involved in the McCann case as well. She said if another family member was in her situation, she would do everything in her power to ensure their safety and put the abuser "in prison."

Days ago, they said she received a mysterious call from a person Wendell recognized as a family member trying to halt the investigation into her alleged abuser, yet another stunning turn as they strive for the truth.