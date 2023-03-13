Desperate Hope: Family Of Missing American Girl Believes Polish Woman Could Be Their Daughter — Not Madeleine McCann
The Polish woman claiming to be Madeliene McCann has been contacted by the desperate American family searching for their missing daughter, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
This is the second heartbroken family to contact Julia Wendell, who ignited a firestorm when she took to Instagram and claimed she was the 3-year-old British toddler kidnapped in 2007 while on a family vacation in Portugal.
“Right now, there are a lot of families with missing children, similar to Julia’s age, that are going to be emailing us because they would love to know where their missing loved ones are,” said Dr. Fia Johansson, a private investigator helping Wendell find her family.
“We do not want to reveal the name of the girl or her family because things are going back and forth, and it’s a very emotional time for everyone. I feel we should wait until we get the DNA test because we want to know more about Julia’s background.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the family of missing 6-year-old Livia Schepp, who vanished along with her twin sister, Alessia, after their father picked them up from his ex-wife’s home in Lausanne, Switzerland, recently reached out to Wendell seeking DNA.
Livia and Alessia disappeared after their father turned up dead in Italy – sparking a massive hunt for the twins.
Dr. Johansson said the main priority is the results of a 23andMe-style DNA test to determine if Wendell’s ancestral family comes from the same region as Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann. If the test determines she’s Swiss, they will immediately compare DNA samples with Livia’s family.
If Wendell’s ancestral test determines she’s American – the new unidentified family will be contacted.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by claiming on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the toddler who was abducted from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents dined nearby with friends.
“I think I can be Madeleine,” Wendell wrote in the account’s bio when it first appeared on February 18. “I need DNA test… Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
She also said her grandmother told her "something" about the McCann case before — and inside her home, she found a family photo of a sicko who allegedly raped her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Julia ruffled feathers in her hometown of Wroclaw, Poland, after her supposed biological parents refused to participate in a paternity test and they unearthed court records about the man who allegedly raped her repeatedly as a child.
What’s more, a review of records from the hospital where she was supposedly born showed she didn’t exist until the age of five.
“We just know Julia is definitely a victim of trafficking and we are waiting for the science to give us more information,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com. “From what we know so far, the family in Poland is not her real parents.”