Desperate Hope: Family Of Missing American Girl Believes Polish Woman Could Be Their Daughter — Not Madeleine McCann

The Polish woman claiming to be Madeliene McCann has been contacted by the desperate American family searching for their missing daughter, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

This is the second heartbroken family to contact Julia Wendell, who ignited a firestorm when she took to Instagram and claimed she was the 3-year-old British toddler kidnapped in 2007 while on a family vacation in Portugal.

“Right now, there are a lot of families with missing children, similar to Julia’s age, that are going to be emailing us because they would love to know where their missing loved ones are,” said Dr. Fia Johansson, a private investigator helping Wendell find her family.