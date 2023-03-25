Exclusive Video Interview: Polish Woman Who Thinks She's Madeleine McCann Says She Plans To Sue Her Supposed 'Mother' For 'Mentally Ill' Slur
Julia Wendell, the 21-year-old woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann is planning to take legal action against the woman who raised her, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
In a candid on-camera interview, Wendell's private investigator caretaker, Dr. Fia Johansson, said they are intending to file a lawsuit against the mother for defamation.
"Julia really got hurt in the past one and a half months," explained Johansson.
The family of Wendell previously broke their silence to deny theories that she is the long-missing little girl who vanished from her bed at the young age of 3 while with her family on holiday in Portugal in 2007, claiming the 21-year-old suffers from mental health issues and ignored their pleas to stop her "lies and manipulation" in a statement via the organization Missing Years Ago.
Dr. Fia told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Wendell was allegedly advised to "shut down the [now-deactivated] social media, and apologize, because your mother is going to do some very crazy statement tomorrow and you definitely not going to look good in that statement."
"We're still going to figure it out — what statement he is talking about and whatever she said," Johannson continued as multiple reports emerged about the potential link between Wendell and Madeleine.
"Whatever she said, as she's ill, she has mental health condition, she needs to go to the hospital. So, that's the defamation and we need to figure it out … where she came from," added Dr. Fia.
Wendell claimed she was sexually molested by a man her family knows of, allegedly neglected and possibly trafficked in her youth, stating that she was ostracized by her mother following her desperate attempts to find out if she is missing Madeleine and questions about her past.
"She definitely needs to come out," Dr. Fia continued of the mother, noting this case is much deeper than she anticipated. "[The mother] is not answering my phone calls. She is not answering my text messages."
"We have no other choices [than] to take legal action when we are making a decision to go forward in the investigation," Johannson added. "We will continue to dig into and figure it out who is she, what she's hiding, and why she's hiding."
Wendell's questions about her identity and abuser were further fueled after seeing a family photo of a man who allegedly abused her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
Dr. Fia said Wendell was controlled back in Poland because family members "knew what type of weaknesses she had and used all of them against her," claiming they would persuade her not to speak out.
She said DNA results will be arriving shortly that will reveal if she could be McCann as they continue digging into Wendell's past while she remains at a Los Angeles safehouse.