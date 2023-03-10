Is This ‘M’ The Wreckage Of MH370? Aviation Researcher Claims Satellite Images Show ‘An Almost Perfect Match’ In The South China Sea Near Vietnam

An aviation satellite researcher believes an “M” she found in the South China Sea may be part of the wreckage from the long-missing flight MH370, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come nine years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 mysteriously vanished on March 8, 2014 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, volunteer satellite researcher Cyndi Hendry believes she has evidence the Boeing 777 ended up in the South China Sea just outside of Vietnam.