What Really Happened To MH370? Researcher Comes Forward With 'Evidence' That Vanished Flight Went Down In South China Sea
A new theory on what really happened to the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has circulated after a Netflix documentary revealed a shocking claim from a volunteer researcher, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Flight MH370 was traveling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to Beijing when it disappeared off radars on March 8, 2014.
Cyndi Hendry, a volunteer satellite researcher, claimed that she found pieces of the alleged aircraft in the South China sea just days after the plane carrying 239 passengers vanished out of thin air.
The volunteer researcher accused authorities of ignoring her alleged findings at the time.
Since MH370 disappeared after an hour after takeoff, conspiracy theorists and internet sleuths have issued wild accusations of what happened in the air — and why the massive plane was never located.
In Netflix's MH370: The Disappeared Plane, Hendry claimed that she had "evidence" the plane went down over the South China sea and not the Indian Ocean where investigators focused.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Nine years after her discovery was allegedly ignored, Hendry broke her silence.
After the initial disappearance, she joined the now-defunct crowdsourcing company Tomnod, which randomly assigned researchers satellite images to search for potential clues.
"The satellite images were empty. It was just the blackness of the sea. Then you press next, more black scans. So much black," Hendry said on the initial satellite image search. "And then finally, there's something white."
- Jerry Lee Lewis' Son Evicted From Family's Ranch After Refusing To Vacate Property Following Dad's Death
- Priscilla Presley Breaks Cover At First Event Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Sudden Death As $35 Million Estate Battle With Granddaughter Continues
- Sealed With A Kiss: Madonna, 64, Confirms Budding Romance With Boy Toy Lover, 29, After Sitting Ringside To Cheer On Boxer
The volunteer researcher alleged that she came across a piece of wreckage marked with the letter 'M' — and it was an "almost perfect match" to the missing Malaysian Airline's Boeing 777.
She claimed she found a piece of white debris in the South China sea off the coast of Vietnam, near the area where MH370 dropped off air control's radar screens.
"I pulled the schematics off the internet for a Boeing 777. And I was able to identify a piece as the nose cone," Hendry continued.
"I started seeing more pieces," Hendry claimed. "Something that looked like the fuselage. Something that looked like the tail. I got goosebumps."
Hendry said she contacted Malaysian Airlines with her findings but was dismissed by authorities.
"At that point, I already had contacted Malaysia Airlines. I tried to reach out to so many people to tell them that this debris exists," the researcher said. "Nobody was listening to me."
Malaysian Airlines called off their search in the South China sea after British-based company Inmarsat showed data that reflected the flight went down over the Indian Ocean — and the search was pivoted indefinitely.