What Really Happened To MH370? Researcher Comes Forward With 'Evidence' That Vanished Flight Went Down In South China Sea

A new theory on what really happened to the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has circulated after a Netflix documentary revealed a shocking claim from a volunteer researcher, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Flight MH370 was traveling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to Beijing when it disappeared off radars on March 8, 2014.

Cyndi Hendry, a volunteer satellite researcher, claimed that she found pieces of the alleged aircraft in the South China sea just days after the plane carrying 239 passengers vanished out of thin air.

The volunteer researcher accused authorities of ignoring her alleged findings at the time.