Alabama Police 'Unable to Verify' Carlee Russell Abduction Story, Say She Googled Movie 'Taken' Before Disappearance

Law enforcement delivered an update on the ongoing investigation of the Alabama woman Carlee Russell's alleged abduction. Police stated that so far, they were "unable to verify" her story and revealed her bizarre search history in the days before she disappeared, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On July 13, Russell called 911 on her way home from work and reported a toddler walking alone on the side of the highway. Russell pulled over and called a family member, who said they heard a scream. She failed to make it home that evening. A frantic search for the 25-year-old quickly ensued, but 49 hours later, Russell miraculously returned to her parent's home on foot.

During a press conference on Wednesday, officials confirmed there was no threat to the public, adding the investigation was still ongoing.