Carlee Russell's Home Flooded With Visitors After Crime Stoppers Backpedals on $63k Reward Money Being Returned

One unidentified man could be seen standing outside the home with his phone in hand. Hoover Police Department cars were also seen driving past the property that afternoon in new images published by Daily Mail.

Russell celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday. It's speculated that loved ones were ringing in the occasion or, perhaps, stopping by to be there for the young woman in her time of need.

As we previously reported, Russell returned home safely to the suburban property on July 15, claiming she was kidnapped by a man with orange hair who held her captive for two days.