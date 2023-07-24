Carlee Russell's Home Flooded With Visitors After Crime Stoppers Backpedals on $63k Reward Money Being Returned
Carlee Russell's Alabama home was swarmed with visitors following her safe return as cops investigate if the nursing student's kidnapping claims were part of an elaborate hoax, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, cars piled into the driveway and around the home. Photos showed one woman leaving, people chatting outside, and some friends and family coming and going.
One unidentified man could be seen standing outside the home with his phone in hand. Hoover Police Department cars were also seen driving past the property that afternoon in new images published by Daily Mail.
Russell celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday. It's speculated that loved ones were ringing in the occasion or, perhaps, stopping by to be there for the young woman in her time of need.
As we previously reported, Russell returned home safely to the suburban property on July 15, claiming she was kidnapped by a man with orange hair who held her captive for two days.
The nursing student vanished after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering along an Alabama highway on July 13, then phoning a family member who lost connection with Russell after hearing a scream.
When authorities arrived, her car was still running, and police found her wig, phone, and Apple Watch.
Carlee's mom, Talitha Robinson Russell, told the Today show that her daughter "fought for her life" and was traumatized by the ordeal as well as the backlash. "She's having to deal with the trauma with people making false allegations about her," added Talitha.
"We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state," Talitha said of their reunion. "We had to stand back and let medical professionals help her."
Alabama cops have since looked into Carlee's claims, saying there was no toddler on the road as far as they could tell, and no proof of abduction.
"There are many questions left to be answered," police chief Nick Derzis said during a press conference. "Only Carlee can provide those answers."
It is theorized that Russell may have been behind her own disappearance as she searched for information about a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham, Alabama, to Nashville, Tennessee, beforehand.
Furthermore, Derzis alleged Russell made a handful of "very relevant" internet searches in the days ahead, like looking into if you have to pay for an Amber Alert and details surrounding a popular blockbuster film.
"I do think it's highly unusual that the day someone gets kidnapped, seven or eight hours before that they were searching the movie Taken about an abduction," Derzis said. "I find that very strange."
RadarOnline.com has learned the $63,000 in reward money will not yet be returned to donors as officials say the investigation is ongoing.
"This investigation is still ongoing, and accordingly, there is no basis to refund any contributions at this time," Crime Stoppers shared in an update. "Furthermore, the Hoover Police Department has not requested for any donor contributions to be released or refunded."