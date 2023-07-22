Your tip
Carlee Russell Fired from Spa Job as Co-Workers Become Increasingly Suspicious of Kidnapping Story, According to Report

Source: Hoover Police Department
Jul. 22 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Carlee Russell, a former employee of the Woodhouse Spa who went missing after reporting a child on the side of an Alabama highway, has officially disappeared from the payroll of her Alabama job, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The owner of the spa, Stuart Rome, confirmed that she had been fired. Her disappearance and subsequent return, accompanied by a story of kidnapping and captivity, has left her former colleagues reeling with shock and anger.

Source: Hoover Police Department

The Woodhouse Spa employees were devastated upon hearing of Russell's purported abduction, and they did everything in their power to help bring her home.

Rome claimed that his staff had to juggle their regular work duties with searching for their missing co-worker. He said, "It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted."

Source: Hoover Police Department

The circumstances surrounding Russell's disappearance began to raise doubts and skepticism. The police revealed that she had searched for bus ticket prices and movies about kidnappings on the day she went missing, casting doubt on her account.

The initial concern expressed by her co-workers quickly turned to anger as more questionable details emerged. Rome expressed their frustration, stating, "As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we've been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search."

carlee russell
Source: Hoover Police Department
The spa has also been facing backlash on social media, with negative comments and one-star reviews flooding in due to their association with Russell.

Rome said they spent the last day battling to get these comments and reviews deleted, as they had to shut down the comment section on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

This has adversely affected their marketing efforts, and they are now focused on keeping their doors open amidst the controversy.

carlee russell parents insist abductor is still at large pp
Source: TODAY/NBC News

Russell's disappearance occurred on July 13 when she called 911 at 9:34 p.m., claiming to have seen a child walking alone along a busy highway.

She initially pledged to wait at the scene until police arrived but reportedly vanished for two days before returning home, alleging she had been kidnapped and held captive. However, the police found no evidence to support her claims and were unable to verify most of her initial statement.

Source: radar

According to Carlee Russell's mother, Talitha Russell, her daughter fought for her life to escape her alleged captors.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Police Chief Nick Derzis stated that they have been unable to verify most of Carlee's initial statement.

Russell claimed she was abducted by a man who forced her into a car and then an 18-wheeler truck while she was blindfolded. She also claimed to have seen a toddler walking on the side of the highway before being abducted and taken to a home where a female captor handed her cheese crackers.

