Hillary Clinton Compares Donald Trump to Hitler, Warns Second Term 'Would Be The End of Our Country as We Know It'

Hillary Clinton didn't hold back when she was asked what Donald Trump's reelection would look like, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and saying a Trump second term would "be the end of our country as we know it," RadarOnline.com has learned. The former secretary of state, 76, said America needs to listen because Trump is "telling us what he intends to do" if he's reelected as President of the United States.

Source: @TheView/X Clinton called Trump's second reign "unimaginable" when confronted with the possibility on Wednesday's episode of The View.

Clinton called Trump's second reign "unimaginable" when confronted with the possibility on Wednesday's episode of The View. "I think that your loss of Trump in 2016 will go down in history as one of the most pivotal times in our country. One of the most pivotal moments in our country. And it’s still reeling from, you know, Trump’s policies, I think, and the deep divisions that he sowed in this country. So what in your view, would happen if he were to be reelected?" cohost Sunny Houstin asked.

"Oh, I can’t even, I can’t even think that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly," Clinton responded. "You know, I hated losing, and I especially hated losing to him because I had seen so many warning signals during the campaign. But I immediately said, look, we have to give him a chance. We’ve got to support, you know, the president we have. And I meant it. And I tried really hard. And then literally from his inauguration on, it was nothing but, you know, accusing people of things, making up facts, denying the size of the crowd at his own inauguration. And everything that I worried about, I saw unfolding."

.@HillaryClinton tells #TheView a win for former Pres. Trump in 2024 "would be the end of our country as we know it." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bC9fhjl8js — The View (@TheView) November 8, 2023

Clinton warned that she believes Trump would be "even worse" if he's reelected as commander-in-chief. "I think that he’d be even worse now because he was somewhat restrained, believe it or not, and, in the first term by people who he hired because he thought they would go along with him and they stood up to him," she explained. "And so now he is going to if he were ever near the Oval Office again, find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied, you know, to his fortunes literally, and therefore would do whatever he said."

Source: @TheView/X She went on to remind viewers that Hitler was "duly elected."

According to Clinton, "the wreckage is almost unimaginable." "You know, when I was secretary of state, I used to talk about one and done. And what I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press." She went on to remind viewers that Hitler was "duly elected."

Source: MEGA Clinton stressed that the American people need to "listen" and "take him at his word."

"And you could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected! (That’s right. Right.) And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like, 'Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down. We’re going to throw these people in jail,'" Clinton explained. "They didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do!"

Clinton stressed that the American people need to "listen" and "take him at his word," adding that Trump "means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country's values." The View cohosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg gave their two cents too.

"He will use the military to stop protesters," Behar stated, to which Goldberg replied, "He’s going to do it– He’s not going to do a whole bunch of stuff right now. Well, not right now. Well, no, not right yet. But we’ll find out what more we think can go on when we come back."

