'Boring and Inconsequential': Trump Calls on Republican National Committee to 'Put an End' to Primary Debates

In an email statement from Trump's press office, Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita criticized the debates as "boring and inconsequential" and emphasized Trump's significant lead in primary polling.

"Tonight's GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump," LaCivita said in the statement.

In his statement, LaCivita called on the RNC to unite the Republican party in efforts to defeat Joe Biden, stating, "President Trump alone can defeat Biden."

"The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House," he continued.