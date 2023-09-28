Your tip
Donald Trump

'Boring and Inconsequential': Trump Calls on Republican National Committee to 'Put an End' to Primary Debates

'Boring and Inconsequential': Trump Calls on Republican National Committee to 'Put an End' to Primary Debates
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

The Trump campaign has urged the Republican National Committee (RNC) to halt any future primary debates after former President Donald Trump skipped the second debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

trump campaign calls on republican national committee to put an end to primary debates
Source: mega

The Trump campaign has asked the Republican National Committee to “put an end” to any further primary debates.

In an email statement from Trump's press office, Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita criticized the debates as "boring and inconsequential" and emphasized Trump's significant lead in primary polling.

"Tonight's GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump," LaCivita said in the statement.

In his statement, LaCivita called on the RNC to unite the Republican party in efforts to defeat Joe Biden, stating, "President Trump alone can defeat Biden."

"The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House," he continued.

trump campaign calls on republican national committee to put an end to primary debates
Source: mega

The Trump campaign criticized the debates as 'boring and inconsequential' and emphasized Trump's significant lead in recent polling.

LaCivita's claim of Trump's lead in the primary election is an exaggeration.

Although he cited Trump's 10-point lead over Biden in the general election in a recent outlier poll from earlier this month, a more recent poll from The Economist and YouGov, released on Wednesday, showed the 80-year-old Commander-in-chief with a five point lead over the 77-year-old former president.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
The request for an end to future primary debates is not likely to be granted, considering the substantial advertising revenue and media attention these events generate.

Despite the absence of the former president and presumptive nominee, the debate held on Wednesday night still attracted viewers and stirred discussions.

trump campaign calls on republican national committee to put an end to primary debates
Source: mega

The chances that there will be no future primary debates are slim to none.

Viewers and commentators criticized the debate of Wednesday, September 27, for being "more chaotic" than the first.

Several candidates spoke over one another while the moderators struggled to control the conversation.

Several clips of the chaotic debate were shared on X, formally known as Twitter, with several journalists and X users considering the debate "a win for Donald Trump."

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom also took to social media after the debate to call the entire event "a clown show."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump went after his former ambassador to the United Nations and current primary opponent, Nikki Haley, after the debate.

The Trump campaign released a scathing email titled The Real Nikki Haley where it cited a 2012 New York Times interview where the former South Carolina governor claimed, "The reason I actually ran for office is because of Hillary Clinton."

The email also criticized Haley for being "weak on immigration" and "threatening Medicare and Social Security."

