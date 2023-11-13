Liz Cheney Trashes RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel for 'Supporting' Donald Trump's 'Nazi Propaganda': 'History Will Judge'
Liz Cheney trashed RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for “supporting” Donald Trump’s “Nazi propaganda” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Wyoming congresswoman called out McDaniel on Monday after McDaniel failed to condemn the former president’s recent remarks in which he referred to his enemies as “vermin.”
Although the RNC chairwoman was provided an opportunity to condemn Trump’s remarks during an appearance on MSNBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, she instead refused to “comment on candidates and their campaign messaging.”
“Again, I am not going to comment on candidates and their campaign messaging,” McDaniel responded when MSNBC host Kristen Welker asked about Trump’s concerning Veterans Day post.
“I will say this,” McDaniel continued. “I know President Trump supports the veterans, our whole party supports our veterans, and I do think we’re at a very serious moment in our country.”
Cheney responded hours later and slammed McDaniel for “collaborating” with Trump despite his “Nazi propaganda.”
“When [McDaniel] refuses to condemn the GOP’s leading candidate for using the same Nazi propaganda that mobilized 1930s-40s Germany to evil, it’s fair to assume she’s collaborating,” Cheney charged.
“History will judge Ronna McDaniel and every Republican who is appeasing this dangerous man,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump came under fire on Saturday after he issued a statement on Truth Social in honor of Veterans Day.
The 2024 GOP frontrunner vowed to “root out” his enemies who “live like vermin” and claimed that the nation’s real enemies are those already “within” the country.
“In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream,” Trump wrote.
“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within,” he continued. “Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Trump’s 2024 campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, later defended the ex-president’s remarks after several journalists and media outlets compared Trump’s comments to Nazi propaganda and similar comments made by Adolf Hitler.
“Those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their entire existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House,” Cheung said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s controversial Veterans Day post and Cheney’s subsequent condemnation of McDaniel came shortly after Hillary Clinton compared the embattled ex-president to Hitler.
Journalist Jonathan Karl also recently alleged that Trump once “bragged” about a comment made by Angela Merkel that compared him to Hitler.