Liz Cheney Blasts Jim Jordan, Says Republicans 'Deserve' to Lose House Majority if Ohio Rep is Nominated Speaker
Ousted Republican Liz Cheney blasted Rep. Jim Jordan as she warned Republican caucus members they would lose the House majority if the Ohio lawmaker was nominated speaker and would "deserve" it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday afternoon, divided Republicans nominated Jordan after a closed-door meeting. Though Jordan secured the nomination, he finds himself in a similar position as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who battled 15 rounds of voting before securing the necessary majority votes needed to land the coveted role.
Cheney, who previously served as the chair of the House GOP Conference from 2019 to 2021, attempted to appeal to her former colleagues in an X post on Friday. Cheney reminded Republican lawmakers of the role Jordan played in the January 6 insurrection.
"Jim Jordan was involved in Trump’s conspiracy to steal the election and seize power; he urged that Pence refuse to count lawful electoral votes," the former congresswoman wrote.
"If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution," Cheney's post continued. "They’ll lose the House majority and they’ll deserve to."
Cheney's post on Friday echoed scathing remarks she made against Jordan just last weekend.
While giving a speech at the University of Minnesota, Cheney said, "Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6th than any other member of the House of Representatives."
"If the Republicans decide that Jim Jordan should be the Speaker of the House…And I, by the way, I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think he’ll lose," the former Wyoming representative continued.
"But if they were to decide that there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution."
Hours after Cheney warned her former caucus that they would "lose" their majority with a Jordan nomination, the controversial Ohio rep picked up an additional 25 votes and beat out Rep. Austin Scott 124 to 81.
Despite this small victory, more than 50 Republicans refused to support Jordan in the House vote. That figure was higher than the hold-outs Majority Leader Steve Scalise faced before he abruptly withdrew his name from the race late Thursday evening after a day of contentious caucus meetings.
Should Jordan fail to secure a minority vote like McCarthy's first 14 rounds, the Republican's cycle of dysfunction would continue as the Speakership sat vacant and the Israel-Palestine conflict raged on.