Liz Cheney Blasts Jim Jordan, Says Republicans 'Deserve' to Lose House Majority if Ohio Rep is Nominated Speaker

Ousted Republican Liz Cheney blasted Rep. Jim Jordan as she warned Republican caucus members they would lose the House majority if the Ohio lawmaker was nominated speaker and would "deserve" it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday afternoon, divided Republicans nominated Jordan after a closed-door meeting. Though Jordan secured the nomination, he finds himself in a similar position as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who battled 15 rounds of voting before securing the necessary majority votes needed to land the coveted role.