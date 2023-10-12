'Serious Problem': Donald Trump Rejects Steve Scalise’s House Speaker Nomination Over Cancer Concerns — 'He’s Got to Get Better'

In the latest development to come after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on October 3, House Republicans nominated Scalise to be McCarthy’s successor on Wednesday.

Donald Trump rejected Steve Scalise ’s nomination as House Speaker over “serious” concerns regarding the GOP congressman’s recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can report.

Scalise’s nomination on Wednesday came roughly two months after the 57-year-old Louisiana congressman was diagnosed with multiple myeloma – a form of blood cancer – in August.

But according to Trump, Scalise is not fit to be the next House Speaker because the GOP House Rep. is “in serious trouble from the standpoint of his cancer.”