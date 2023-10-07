Donald Trump and Inner Circle Caught 'Off Guard' by Announcement of His Endorsement for Jim Jordan to be Speaker

Nehls tweeted on Thursday, October 5, that Trump is backing Jordan to replace California Representative Kevin McCarthy, who was recently ousted from the speakership by a small faction in his party as well as the Democratic conference.

Nehls expressed his support for Jordan, saying that Congress should listen to the leader of their party.

"Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker's race," Nehls wrote. "He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House."