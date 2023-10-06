Fox News Cancels Speaker Forum as Candidates Scramble to Pull Out Amidst Backlash

Two leading Republican candidates for speaker of the House, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, have backed out of a planned joint interview on Fox News.

The interview, which was set to take place next Monday, was announced by the network on Friday morning but quickly faced backlash from GOP lawmakers.

According to CNN, a source familiar with the matter said that Jordan and Scalise discussed the interview and agreed it would not be wise to proceed. As a result, the forum has been canceled.