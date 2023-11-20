'Ignorant' Candace Owens Dumped by Conservative Org Over 'Hateful' Remarks Against Israel: 'What a Tragic Misuse of Talent'
Candace Owens was dumped by the organization that helped launch her political career this week after the conservative commentator made a series of controversial remarks about Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The David Horowitz Freedom Center, which helped launch Owens’ political career in 2017, released a statement on Monday morning and announced that the organization had cut all ties with the 34-year-old conservative activist.
Owens received an Annie Taylor Award for Courage from the David Horowitz Freedom Center in 2018, and she is on record acknowledging that her political career “started” when David Horowitz invited her to a conference six years ago.
“I started my career, my political career on YouTube making just funny, satirical videos, and I got an email from David Horowitz inviting me to this conference and let me just tell you what a big deal it was for me,” she once explained. “I had no connections whatsoever.”
But Owens and the conservative organization’s relationship took a sour turn on Monday morning when Horowitz said “goodbye” to the embattled conservative commentator and Daily Wire writer.
Horowitz claimed that Owens is “obsessed with her own fame” and condemned the 34-year-old’s “ignorant and hateful” comments about Israel amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.
“Instead of focusing on the meaningful activism and defense of American values that brought her to our attention, Candace Owens has become obsessed with her own fame, stirring up drama to compensate for a lack of real achievement,” the conservative organization wrote.
“What a tragic misuse of talents,” the organization continued. “The David Horowitz Freedom Center wishes to express its deep disappointment with Candace’s ignorant, hateful and morally obtuse remarks about Israel and the Jews.”
“Goodbye Candace, we will continue to support those who truly strive to raise up the movement for liberty and life, not selfishly tear it apart.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the David Horowitz Freedom Center was the latest of Owens’ allies to distance themselves from the conservative commentator following her incendiary remarks against Israel.
Ben Shapiro, who works at Daily Wire alongside Owens, called his colleague “disgraceful” and “ridiculous” after she claimed that Israel was committing a “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.
“I think her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt,” Shapiro said during an event held earlier this month. “I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous.”
Shapiro also acknowledged that Owens “still works at [his] company” despite her “disreputable” remarks about Israel.
While many critics have called for Owens to be fired from Daily Wire over her “anti-Semitic” remarks, Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing rushed to her defense and insisted that Owens’ “job is secure" despite her comments.
“Candace is paid to give her opinion, not mine or Ben’s,” Boreing said in a recent statement. “Unless those opinions run afoul of the law or she violates the terms of her contract in some way, her job is secure and she is welcome at Daily Wire.”