Dick Van Dyke, 97, Looks Frail With Walking Cane for Rare Public Outing Ahead of Birthday

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke made a rare public appearance to celebrate his monumental career.

By:

Nov. 20 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Dick Van Dyke celebrated his decades-long career by making a rare public appearance just weeks before his 98th birthday. The legendary Mary Poppins star looked happy but frail as he walked with a cane and sported his bushy white beard and full head of hair over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke has been spotted with his walking cane and in a wheelchair recently.

Van Dyke smiled and held his head high while appearing to slightly struggle to walk as he attended an exhibit featuring the creations of photographer Laura Johansen, who's spent years capturing his milestones in Hollywood.

The actor will turn 98 years old on December 13.

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: MEGA

In March, the acting legend got into a terrifying accident.

Van Dyke appeared joyful when he showed up at the Moments In Time Portraits exhibit at the Malibu City Hall on Sunday. Sporting a tweed blazer with black pants, the aging star paired his look with a white button-up shirt and sneakers.

Van Dyke wasn't alone for the outing. He brought his wife, Arlene Silver, 52, and his son, Barry Van Dyke, 72, with him to celebrate his life in photos.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Van Dyke could be seen riding shotgun with his much younger wife behind the wheel of their black SUV. The exhibit is just one of the ways the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor will be pre-partying before his 98th birthday.

MORE ON:
Dick Van Dyke
dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke was in great spirits at the exhibit with his much younger spouse.

CBS will honor Van Dyke in a television special, which is set to air after his birthday next month.

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic will include music and performances paying tribute to the actor. The two-hour program also includes special guests and a holiday number to celebrate the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner's lifelong career.

The special will air on CBS and Paramont+ on December 21 at 9 PM ET.

dick van dyke car accident fire escaped burning vehicle
Source: MEGA

The actor will be honored with a CBS special next month.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Van Dyke's friends are concerned the end is near as he was recently spotted being pushed in a wheelchair by his wife. They got a scare when he was involved in a one-car collision earlier this year.

Insiders told us that his wife took his car keys away after that.

"He's aware of his age, but he's determined to maintain his independence," a tipster shared after the accident. Despite his age, he hasn't slowed down on the career front, which has also allegedly worried his family and friends.

