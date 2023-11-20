Dick Van Dyke, 97, Looks Frail With Walking Cane for Rare Public Outing Ahead of Birthday

Dick Van Dyke celebrated his decades-long career by making a rare public appearance just weeks before his 98th birthday. The legendary Mary Poppins star looked happy but frail as he walked with a cane and sported his bushy white beard and full head of hair over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Van Dyke has been spotted with his walking cane and in a wheelchair recently.

Van Dyke smiled and held his head high while appearing to slightly struggle to walk as he attended an exhibit featuring the creations of photographer Laura Johansen, who's spent years capturing his milestones in Hollywood.

The actor will turn 98 years old on December 13.