Rare Sighting: Frail Dick Van Dyke, 97, Pushed in Wheelchair During Disney Date With Wife as Pals Fear End is Near

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene pp
Source: Izumi Hasegawa / HollywoodNewsWire.co / Hollywood News Wire/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Dick Van Dyke enjoyed a Disneyland date with his wife, Arlene, months after his car crash in Malibu.

By:

Oct. 2 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Acting icon Dick Van Dyke was spotted with his much younger wife, Arlene, during a rare outing at the Happiest Place on Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star enjoyed a Disney date with his longtime love on Monday, where a tour guide steered his wheelchair at the famed amusement park.

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: Izumi Hasegawa / HollywoodNewsWire.co / Hollywood News Wire/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Van Dyke was in great spirits at the amusement park with his much-younger spouse.

Arlene got in the spirit to kick off her Halloween season, donning a Haunted Mansion shirt paired with matching trousers and pink-tinted shades in the new photos of the low-key couple obtained by Daily Mail. Van Dyke was sporting a blue long-sleeve shirt, joggers, and a baseball cap.

The Mary Poppins sensation appeared frail but seemed to be having a good time months after he was left injured from a car crash in Malibu.

"The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel," he said after the incident left him with a bloodied nose and mouth and a reported concussion. Van Dyke admitted being "sore," assuring fans he was "fine."

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: MEGA

In March, the acting legend got into a terrifying accident.

Van Dyke also credited his wife, 52, for being by his side throughout the ordeal, confessing, "Without her, I'd probably be dead." They have been married since 2012.

As we previously reported, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Arlene took away his car keys after the accident. "Dick's gotten to the point where he needs to be taken off the road — for his own safety and the safety of others," said an insider. "Arlene is terrified if she doesn't take the keys away now, it may be too late!"

"He's aware of his age, but he's determined to maintain his independence," added the tipster.

Dick Van Dyke
dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Insiders said Arlene took away his keys at the time as a precaution.

The accident in Malibu happened 10 years after the screen legend was nearly burned alive on a California freeway. Fortunately, he survived after a hero bystander pulled him from the vehicle before it burst into flames.

A sensational new report released in August claimed that Van Dyke has been blowing through his $50 million fortune but doing so on the people he loves. "He's got more than enough money and he'd rather share it while he's alive," the insider added.

dick van dyke rare sighting frail wheelchair disney wife arlene
Source: MEGA

Van Dyke credited his longtime love for keeping him youthful.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this year that Van Dyke wasn't heeding warnings to slow down amid his new acting gig on Days of Our Lives, firing back that "everyone needs to leave him to enjoy the time he has left however he wants," according to one source.

Van Dyke cameoed in four episodes last month, and one of which featured his wife.

