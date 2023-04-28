Dick Van Dyke Spotted: Legendary Film Actor, 97, All Smiles as He Reemerges After Terrifying Car Accident
Dick Van Dyke appeared to be in high spirits while out and about in Santa Monica, purchasing a big screen TV with his longtime wife, Arlene, weeks after his auto accident.
RadarOnline.com has learned the legendary film star, 97, was spotted in the aisles of a local Target, flashing a big smile in the electronics department as they chatted.
Van Dyke was clad in a long-sleeved collared shirt with blue striped pants and comfortable shoes while his counterpart wore a sweatshirt and leggings for their shopping run in photos published by Daily Mail on Friday.
Watching television at home might be a good change of pace for the Mary Poppins actor, who had a scary auto accident just last month on March 15, crashing his Lexus LS 500 into a gate in Malibu.
The showbiz icon was treated at the scene by paramedics as he was "bleeding from the nose and mouth" and possibly suffering a concussion from the impact.
Sources close to the actor said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, but police officers requested a driving retest for Van Dyke due to his age.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Arlene put her foot down after the unsettling ordeal. Insiders said she snatched his car keys because "Dick's gotten to the point where he needs to be taken off the road — for his own safety and the safety of others."
"Arlene is terrified if she doesn't take the keys away now, it may be too late!" spilled the source, who claimed that Van Dyke sees it differently. "He's aware of his age, but he's determined to maintain his independence."
Van Dyke previously cheated death when he was just rescued from a burning car one decade ago. His vehicle burst into flames as he was driving along the Ventura freeway in Los Angeles, and the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star fortunately made it out alive.
"He's fine thank God!!" Arlene wrote. Van Dyke also shared a photo of the scorched car captioned, "Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!!"