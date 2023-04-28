Dick Van Dyke Spotted: Legendary Film Actor, 97, All Smiles as He Reemerges After Terrifying Car Accident

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Arlene put her foot down after the unsettling ordeal. Insiders said she snatched his car keys because "Dick's gotten to the point where he needs to be taken off the road — for his own safety and the safety of others."

"Arlene is terrified if she doesn't take the keys away now, it may be too late!" spilled the source, who claimed that Van Dyke sees it differently. "He's aware of his age, but he's determined to maintain his independence."

