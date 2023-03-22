Too Old For The Road? Dick Van Dyke, 97, Narrowly Escaped Burning Vehicle One Decade Before Malibu Car Crash
Dick Van Dyke suffered minor injuries when his vehicle collided with a gate this month, but that's a far cry from his most dangerous incident yet. RadarOnline.com can reveal that in 2013, the now 97-year-old actor's expensive vehicle burst into flames with him in it — raising the question: should the Mary Poppins star still be on the road?
A spokesperson for the Malibu Police Department confirmed that Van Dyke was involved in a single-car accident on the morning of Wednesday, March 15. When cops arrived at the scene, they discovered a silver Lexus had hit a gate.
The fire department was also notified of the incident, but the spokesperson told CNN that no further details were available about the actor.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Van Dyke car burst into flames while the actor was driving on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles in August 2013.
The Dick Van Dyke Show star was 87 years old when he managed to pull his Jaguar over to the side of the freeway and narrowly escape before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Van Dyke's car was barely recognizable due to the charred wreckage, and Van Dyke appeared panicked in the aftermath. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor looked in shock as he stood watching a tow truck loading what was left of his scorched vehicle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that neither Van Dyke nor his wife, Arlene Van Dyke, were hurt in the incident that happened nearly 10 years ago.
The four-time Emmy winner even joked with the California Highway Patrol once the shock wore off.
In a video captured by Arlene, you can hear the officers asking Van Dyke what he wanted to do with the totaled car, to which he responded, "you can have it."
While Van Dyke has aged since the fiery accident, he hasn't slowed down.
Besides continuing to be on the road, he's still on the stage performing. Van Dyke became Fox's oldest singing contestant when he competed on The Masked Singer last month.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the actor's agent for comment.