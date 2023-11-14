Ex-Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Details Plans to Overturn 2020 Election in Bombshell Video: 'The Boss is Not Going to Leave'
A shocking video revealed former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis detailing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the clip, Ellis, 38, explained to Georgia prosecutors that she learned "the boss is not going to leave" the White House shortly after he lost the election to President Joe Biden.
The video was taken during a confidential interview with prosecutors as part of Ellis' plea deal. The former attorney previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aiding and abetting false statements and writings, which was part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference indictment that charged the ex-president and 18 co-defendants.
According to ABC News, the attorney told prosecutors that White House official Dan Scavino was the first to inform her that "the boss" refused to leave the Oval Office despite losing to Biden.
Ellis also referred to two other instances that were "relevant" to prosecutors — however, she appeared to be prevented from speaking on the matters in the clips of the proffer session obtained by the outlet due to attorney-client privilege.
Additional video clips were taken from former Trump attorney Sidney Powell's proffer session with prosecutors. Like Ellis, Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
In Powell's shocking proffer, the ex-president's former attorney detailed her plans for seizing voting machines nationwide to prosecutors. Powell claimed she routinely communicated with Trump during her efforts to overturn the 2020 voting results, despite recently claiming that she never acted as his legal counsel.
During her session, Powell bizarrely reiterated the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election, while also admitting that she was not well-versed on election law.
"Did I know anything about election law? No," Powell said in the video. "But I understand fraud from having been a prosecutor for 10 years, and knew generally what the fraud suit should be if the evidence showed what I thought it showed."
Trump's lead attorney, Steve Sadow, responded to the report in a statement, in which he blasted the video as "absolutely meaningless."
"The only salient fact to this nonsense line of inquiry is that President Trump left the White House on January 20, 2021, and returned to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Sadow told the outlet. "If this is the type of bogus, ridiculous 'evidence' DA Willis intends to rely upon, it is one more reason that this political, travesty of a case must be dismissed."