Ex-Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Details Plans to Overturn 2020 Election in Bombshell Video: 'The Boss is Not Going to Leave'

Ellis also referred to two other instances that were "relevant" to prosecutors — however, she appeared to be prevented from speaking on the matters in the clips of the proffer session obtained by the outlet due to attorney-client privilege.

Additional video clips were taken from former Trump attorney Sidney Powell's proffer session with prosecutors. Like Ellis, Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.

