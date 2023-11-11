Donald Trump Claims He Got 75 Million Votes in 2020 and Could Triple It Today Based on 'The Feeling'
Former President Donald Trump claims he received 75 million votes in the last election and suggests that number could be doubled or even tripled when considering what he calls the "real" results, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with Univision Noticias' Enrique Acevedo, Trump discussed various topics but often deviated from the point.
One aspect of the conversation centered on President Joe Biden's victory over Trump, which has been repeatedly confirmed by state officials, including those from the ex-president's own party.
The New York businessman turned Republican politician is facing several felony charges related to his attempts to overturn the election results.
Despite the evidence against him, Trump continued to assert his popularity and claimed that no president has ever received as many votes as he did. The actual number of votes the ex-prez received was close to 74 million, while Biden received over 81 million.
Trump told Acevedo that the number of people supporting him could be doubled or even tripled when considering the "feeling." It remains unclear what exactly he meant by this statement, as he provided no elaboration.
During the interview, Trump criticized the four criminal indictments against him, referring to them as a form of "weaponization" aimed at winning an election.
"You can’t do that. You can’t go after people. You know, when you’re president and you’ve done a good job and you’re popular, you don’t go after them so you can win an election," Trump told Acevedo. "They've done indictments in order to win an election. They call it weaponization, and the people aren’t going to stand for it."
The conversation continued in a similar manner for several more minutes, with Trump expressing his discontent with the legal and political systems in place while reiterating his popularity.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is leading Biden in the average of polls by a single point — within the margin of error.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden has been really struggling in purple states. Trump led in a one-on-one match-up in five out of six swing states.
The poll shows Trump ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, in Arizona with 49 to 44, in Michigan with 48 to 43, and in Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41. While Biden currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin with 47 percent to Trump's 45, it demonstrates the precarious nature of his advantage.
Biden's well-funded campaign will likely attempt to address his demographic weak spots. Nonetheless, the poll underlines how Biden enters the next year at a deficit, even with Trump facing 91 criminal charges and a trial in 2024.