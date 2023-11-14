Home > Exclusives > Larsa Pippen Exclusive Larsa Pippen Denies Intentionally Spilling Guerdy Abraira Cancer Bombshell, Wanted 'RHOM' Costars to 'Rally Behind Her': Source Source: Bravo Larsa Pippen had no malicious intentions when she spilled the news about Guerdy Abraira's breast cancer diagnosis. By: Whitney Vasquez Nov. 13 2023, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

Larsa Pippen had no malicious intentions when she spilled the news about Guerdy Abraira's breast cancer diagnosis to her Real Housewives of Miami costars, with an insider telling RadarOnline.com that she believed she was being a good friend. X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up on Monday after Bravo dropped the trailer for the upcoming season six episode, which airs on Peacock Wednesday.

Source: Bravo While it appeared that Larsa betrayed Guerdy's trust, we're told she believed most of the cast already knew.

In the sneak peek, Guerdy breaks down crying while at lunch with Larsa. The latter caught flak over her reaction to Guerdy's diagnosis, in which an emotional Abraia told her, "I have breast cancer." "How am I supposed to know that?" Larsa stated. "You have breast cancer? Like, how do you know? How do you know?"

Guerdy told Larsa she was "the fourth person in the group to know" and asked her to "take it in confidence right now." Later in the clip, Larsa was seen telling Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, and Lisa Hochstein, all of who shockingly blurted out, "WHAT?" While it appeared that Larsa betrayed Guerdy's trust, we're told she believed most of the cast already knew.

An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com that Larsa and Guerdy were locked in a "heated" conversation about the latter calling Pippen the "Fakest Housewife ever" before she shared her health shocker. "Larsa was initially shocked and lost for words," the source said, adding that when Guerdy said "in confidence," Larsa thought she was referring to the media and press.

Source: Bravo Sources claim Larsa thought Guerdy was referring to the media and press when she said "in confidence."

The insider claimed that Larsa meant no harm in her actions, telling RadarOnline.com that her intention "was to tell her friends to rally behind Guerdy in this time of need" and she "was attempting to support her by being a great friend." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Larsa's rep for comment.

Larsa's reaction went viral, with RHOM viewers slamming her response. "There's no way that Larsa can blame this on production editing or anything taken out of context. There's zero excuse. She's like Erika Jane; someone needs to learn what empathy and compassion is," one person commented.

"Who asks 'How do you know?!?!'" asked another. "Not for nothing, there's something mentally off with Larsa, I can't peg it but she's off," accused a third. Others praised Guerdy. "Guerdy's ability to remain calm and try to teach Larsa to be a better listener while she's going through something so stressful is quite remarkable," posted someone else. As for Guerdy, she rang the radiation bell last week — just days after she revealed at BravoCon that she was cancer-free!

