'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Trashes Ex Lenny at BravoCon, Admits She Wants to Get Married Again, 'I Want a Ring'

Lisa opened up about how she was dealing with her split from Lenny, telling the Bravo-Con audience, "I'm still dealing with it. It's actually worse now. I'm still not divorced ... it's just my life, and I get it — not everyone wants to hear it over and over again. It gets old to some people, but that's what I was going through."

When the host of the panel asked the reality TV star about her ex's reaction to their split playing out on the show, she revealed, "I don't really speak with Lenny pretty much."

"He absolutely hates the show - and we don't want anything to do with him either. So, yeah, I feel like he did it to himself," she continued. "Like, who doesn't know that because when you are whispering, no one can hear you? What kind of plastic surgeon would do that? Like, I do not know."

"He has no one to blame but himself."