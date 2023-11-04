'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Trashes Ex Lenny at BravoCon, Admits She Wants to Get Married Again, 'I Want a Ring'
During her appearance at BravoCon, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein took the opportunity to trash her ex, Lenny, claiming that she doesn't speak with him anymore, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bravo star also admitted that she's open to the idea of getting married down the line, telling the crowd, "I want a ring again."
Lisa opened up about how she was dealing with her split from Lenny, telling the Bravo-Con audience, "I'm still dealing with it. It's actually worse now. I'm still not divorced ... it's just my life, and I get it — not everyone wants to hear it over and over again. It gets old to some people, but that's what I was going through."
When the host of the panel asked the reality TV star about her ex's reaction to their split playing out on the show, she revealed, "I don't really speak with Lenny pretty much."
"He absolutely hates the show - and we don't want anything to do with him either. So, yeah, I feel like he did it to himself," she continued. "Like, who doesn't know that because when you are whispering, no one can hear you? What kind of plastic surgeon would do that? Like, I do not know."
"He has no one to blame but himself."
The topic of conversation during the panel turned to Lisa's life post-Lenny, including her new flame, Jody Glidden, and the question of whether or not she'd be open to getting married again.
"The best thing that came out of this is - being away from Lenny being number one - and obviously Jody."
When the host asked if she'd get married again, she answered, "Possibly," before going on about how she doesn't want to just be a "girlfriend."
"I mean engaged, married, sometimes a very long engagement could be nice too ... I wouldn't want to be a girlfriend. I'd like to be a fiance. I want a ring again."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the divorce between Lisa and Lenny has been everything but smooth.
The real housewife's ex recently rushed to court pleading for an emergency hearing in their bitter divorce and filed a motion for contempt and enforcement against Lisa and demanded she be sanctioned for her behavior.
He accused her of taking off with his personal property and belongings including furniture, “much of which are special and unique to’ the home.
In new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star stated that she only took a "reasonable" amount that was all utilized to furnish her new abode.
She also noted in the court filing that it amounted to less than 10-15 percent of the total furnishings and artwork in their former marital residence.