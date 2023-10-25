Lisa Hochstein Refutes Ex Lenny's Claims She Took All Furniture Post-Split and 'Virtually Emptied' $10 Million Mansion

She also noted that it amounted to less than 10-15 percent of the total furnishings and artwork in their former marital residence.

Lisa highlighted that she dug into her own pockets and spent $80,000 of money she earned to complete the furnishing of her new residence despite Lenny allegedly owing her $125,000.

"[Lenny] clearly has the ability to reimburse [Lisa] for the moving expenses she incurred, and his refusal to do so is yet another example of [Lenny] attempting to publicly hurt and punish [Lisa] by refusing to fulfill his financial obligations to her," she and her legal team argued.