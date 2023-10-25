Your tip
Lisa Hochstein Refutes Ex Lenny's Claims She Took All Furniture Post-Split and 'Virtually Emptied' $10 Million Mansion

Lisa Hochstein fired back at her estranged husband's furniture claims and more in a new filing.

By:

Oct. 25 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein cast doubt on her estranged husband Lenny's claims that she took "the bulk" of "furnishings, artwork and household items" when she left their mansion and moved into a $32k-a-month condo post-breakup.

In new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star stated that she only took a "reasonable" amount that was all utilized to furnish her new abode.

Lisa highlighted that she dug into her own pockets and spent $80,000 of money she earned to complete the furnishing of her new residence despite Lenny allegedly owing her $125,000.

"[Lenny] clearly has the ability to reimburse [Lisa] for the moving expenses she incurred, and his refusal to do so is yet another example of [Lenny] attempting to publicly hurt and punish [Lisa] by refusing to fulfill his financial obligations to her," she and her legal team argued.

She also noted that it amounted to less than 10-15 percent of the total furnishings and artwork in their former marital residence.

RadarOnline.com told you first that Lenny rushed to court in early September, pleading for an emergency hearing in their bitter divorce war by filing a motion for contempt and enforcement while demanding she be sanctioned for her behavior.

Lisa fired back and said she "did not" violate the exes' agreement.

She blasted her former spouse and stated that titling his "emergency" over items like "fake plants and a fake Christmas tree is both inappropriate and in violation of the administrative rules which consider 'emergencies' life or death situations."

"There are families in Miami-Dade County with real emergencies that require judicial intervention on an emergency basis," the filing stated.

Lisa Hochstein
She has since moved into a lavish condo.

The Miami judge presiding over their dissolution determined that Lenny cannot rescind his original marriage settlement proposal and that means it's still on the table.

Court documents obtained by Page Six stated that Lenny's motion is "moot."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

"He cannot now renegotiate the terms of the Agreement," Lisa's attorney, Jordan Davis Modavi, told Page Six, noting that it's a "binding contract."

"Lenny's actions are illustrative of his inability to put the children's best interests and needs ahead of his own," the attorney said.

Lenny announced his engagement to Katharina Mazepa this summer.

Lenny got engaged to his future bride-to-be, Katharina Mazepa, in July.

"Congrats to my current husband and his mistress," Lisa commented.

Lenny, however, previously denied getting romantic with Mazepa until after the former couple decided on the divorce.

