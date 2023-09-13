‘Malicious And Vengeful’ Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Accuses ‘RHOM’ Star Of ‘Virtually Emptying’ $10 Million Mansion, Leaving Him Without Pots & Pans To Cook For Kids

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s estranged husband Lenny has rushed to court pleading for an emergency hearing in their bitter divorce war, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dr. Lenny Hochstein has filed a motion for contempt and enforcement against Lisa and demanded she be sanctioned for her behavior.

As we previously reported, Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage. He recently proposed to his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa — the same woman Lisa accused him of pursuing while still married. Lisa and Lenny have been fighting in court for over a year. Recently, the reality star revealed she moved out of their $10 million mansion on Miami’s Star Island. However, in his new motion, Lenny claimed Lisa breached their marital settlement agreement, which was executed in June, by failing to act reasonably during her relocation.

He accused her of taking off with his personal property and belongings, “much of which are special and unique to’ the home. Lenny claimed that Lisa failed to discuss the items she was planning on taking with her. “Wife absolutely shocked Husband and his undersigned counsel by virtually emptying the 16,000 square-foot home of the desirable furniture and houseware and personal property and moving the furniture into her new 6,000 sq. ft. luxury apartment, or perhaps to a storage unit to deprive Husband of his property,” the motion read.

Lenny said Lisa was to move out of the home before September 1, 2023. He said in exchange for her agreeing to leave he agreed to pay for her moving expenses and advanced her money for rent. He said while Lisa took no action for months to move out, in the final hour, she advised him she would leave and move into the apartment, which is near their home.

Lenny said Lisa expressed interest in taking certain furniture, artwork and household items. He said he told Lisa he objected to the items being removed. The plastic surgeon claimed Lisa told him her lawyer told her she could take whatever she wanted and any disputes would be handled later. “Wife not only removed furnishings such as beds, dressers, tables, and chairs, but also removed everyday household items including kitchenware, cookware, and utensils and even pillows, blankets and bedsheets and duvets and comforters, along with pictures, picture frames and even trash cans," the filing read.

He said Lisa took most of their kid’s clothing which caused him to buy a whole new set of clothing for the kids. In addition, he said he has been forced to purchase an entirely new kitchen in order to prepare meals for the kids and it “ears noting that Wife does not cook for Minor Children and has relied upon dining out and food delivery as a means of providing nourishment and meals for Minor Children.” Lenny said Lisa “brazenly, reprehensibly, and shockingly removed virtually all” of the items from the home leaving it in an “almost empty state devoid of desirous and custom furnishings and artwork.”

He claimed Lisa left him with no cooking utensils, pots or pans — and claimed she left him with 3 prongs. He estimated the value of the property to be around $200k. The plastic surgeon said Lisa did this to be “malicious and vengeful” and to “demean and humiliate” him who will now have to spend a substantial amount of money on buying new home furniture. Lenny has demanded Lisa be found in contempt of court for her actions and be ordered to return the items she took. Lisa has yet to respond.

Recently, Lenny sued a Florida plant store he accused of helping Lisa remove unique plants from his home during her move.