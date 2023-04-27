'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Awarded $8k Per Month From Ex Lenny in Bitter Divorce
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was awarded $8,000 per month in temporary support from her estranged husband Lenny, while their chaotic divorce rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The court ruling marked the latest event in the couple's court war. Lisa claimed that her $30,000 per-episode Bravo salary was "woefully insufficient" to support her kids and lifestyle.
The battle has been extremely nasty with Lenny having accused his estranged wife of being abusive in the marriage.
Last week, Miami Judge Abby Cynamon ordered the hefty monthly payment from Lenny to Lisa to be deposited in the RHOM star's account via direct deposit. The first payment was ordered to be made on May 1.
According to court documents, obtained by PageSix, Lenny was to "maintain the status quo" in regard to finances for his estranged wife and two children, Logan and Elle.
The infamous plastic surgeon was also required to pay for Logan and Elle's school tuition, any extracurricular activities, camp outings and other expenses related to the children's lifestyle.
In addition, Lenny will have to pay Lisa's legal fees.
The Miami judge ordered Lenny to pay $60,000 to the law firm representing his estranged wife in their divorce. Lisa owed her legal team $85,000.
The temporary order will remain in place until a final judgment is entered.
The Hochstein's ongoing divorce has been messy, to say the least.
At one point, Lisa claimed that she was struggling to buy food and diapers for her children after Lenny allegedly cut off her access to his credit cards.
Lenny hit back at his estranged wife and accused her of reckless spending. He requested "excessive" amounts of cash from him under the guise of child support.
"If [Lisa] was truly in need of diapers and food for Minor Children, [Lisa] should have purchased the same with the Insta-Cart app tied to [my] bank account," Lenny stated in a court filing.