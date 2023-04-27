'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Awarded $8k Per Month From Ex Lenny in Bitter Divorce

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was awarded $8,000 per month in temporary support from her estranged husband Lenny, while their chaotic divorce rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The court ruling marked the latest event in the couple's court war. Lisa claimed that her $30,000 per-episode Bravo salary was "woefully insufficient" to support her kids and lifestyle.

The battle has been extremely nasty with Lenny having accused his estranged wife of being abusive in the marriage.