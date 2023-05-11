Lisa Hochstein's Ex Lenny Claims She Planted 'Listening Device' on His Car to 'Monitor' Calls as Bitter Divorce War Heats Up
Lisa Hochstein's divorce war with estranged husband, Lenny, has taken a nasty turn with bombshell new allegations against the Real Housewives of Miami star.
RadarOnline.com has learned the plastic surgeon — AKA "boob god" — accused Lisa of planting at least one "listening device" on his car to tap into his personal calls.
He believes the Bravolebrity wanted "access and to monitor his private, non-public communications involving this litigation."
In newly filed docs submitted on Tuesday, Lenny said his soon-to-be ex-wife "compromised the integrity" of their ongoing court proceedings because he has "no knowledge" of what she heard and perhaps "gained" after allegedly listening in.
Lisa scoffed at the explosive claims, telling Page Six, "there is no truth to that."
She, on the other hand, accused Lenny and his new flame, Katharina Mazepa, of having their own agenda.
"It seems as if they are just trying to distract everyone with their lies," her rep fired back. "This court has already sided with Lisa on many of these issues including the lies that are being presented by the woman who broke up their home and family."
Lenny, who accused his ex of abuse, submitted the docs after Lisa challenged their prenuptial agreement. A decision was reached regarding their prenup on Wednesday, but it's not public knowledge.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lisa for comment.
Lenny filed for divorce on their 11-year marriage in May 2022, having been linked to now-girlfriend Katharina before making it official.
The Austrian model defended their romance in March of this year after one critic blasted the pair's PDA photos from their ski trip. "Y'all both going to hell," an Instagram user commented.
In response to the backlash on their Aspen snaps, Katharina used a smiling devil emoji with horns, writing, "At least I'll get to walk him in through the staff entrance."
Meanwhile, the divorce drama is still raging on. As we previously reported, Lisa was awarded $8,000 per month in temporary support from her estranged husband. The first payment was ordered to be made on May 1.