‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Lenny Settles Lawsuit Accusing Surgeon of Causing Patient ‘Severe Cosmetic Disfiguration’

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s soon-to-be ex-husband Lenny has settled a legal battle with a former patient of his plastic surgery business — following claims he was careless during the procedure, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lenny hashed out a deal with a woman named Luz Del Alba Soto.

In 2021, Soto sued Hochstein and his medical practice for professional negligence following a 2020 procedure.