‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Lenny Settles Lawsuit Accusing Surgeon of Causing Patient ‘Severe Cosmetic Disfiguration’
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s soon-to-be ex-husband Lenny has settled a legal battle with a former patient of his plastic surgery business — following claims he was careless during the procedure, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lenny hashed out a deal with a woman named Luz Del Alba Soto.
In 2021, Soto sued Hochstein and his medical practice for professional negligence following a 2020 procedure.
In the complaint, Soto claimed she went to Hochstein’s office in May 2020 to receive a thigh lift and an arm lift that required a liposuction procedure.
She said Hochstein performed the procedure. However, following the surgery, she said she suffered from health problems.
Soto said her issues included “significant dehiscence of her surgical incisions, large open wounds on both axillas, large open wounds on both groins, gaping of the vaginal introitus with leg abduction, constant exquisite pain, infection, and decreasing upper extremity function and frequent re-opening of the wounds.”
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Soto said as a result of Hochstein’s work, she “currently suffers from and will continue to suffer from, for the entirety of her life, severe cosmetic disfiguration, and functional impairment, which has already required further surgery to correct the mistakes made in Dr. Hochstein’s procedure.”
The suit said Soto underwent a reconstructive procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital in January 2021. She claimed had her care from Hochstein “been within the requisite standard of care, she would have continued to lead a more productive life as she intended.”
She said prior to her “mismanaged and carelessly performed plastic surgery procedure, she was employed.” However, she said she had to take time off to undergo additional procedures to correct Hochstein’s work.
Soto demanded damages for her pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, physical impairment, and disfigurement.
She accused Hochstein and his staff of failing to recognize her minimal skin laxity made her a poor candidate for the type of procedure performed. Further, she said Hochstein removed an excess amount of skin and performed a significantly aggressive amount of liposuction.
In addition, she accused them of failing to provide her with adequate post-operative care.
In response, Hochstein denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued Soto was aware of all risks before the surgery was performed.
Then, on June 13, 2023, the parties informed the court a settlement had been reached and all claims were being dismissed.
Hochstein has one less legal problem to worry about but is still involved in a nasty divorce war with his estranged wife Lisa.
Over the weekend, Hochstein got engaged to his girlfriend Katharina Mazepa. Lisa shaded the couple writing, “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."