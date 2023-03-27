Joanna Krupa’s Husband Files For Divorce, Demands Ex-‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Not Receive Spousal Support
Ex-Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa’s husband has slapped her with divorce papers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on March 24, Joanna’s businessman husband Douglas Nunes filed a petition to end their marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Douglas listed the date of marriage as July 5, 2018, and the date of separation as January 2, 2023. The couple shares a 3-year-old child named Asha-Leigh.
In the filing, first reported by TheBlast.com, Douglas listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their child.
In addition, he wants the court to terminate Joanna’s right to spousal support. Douglas noted, “The exact nature and extent of the parties’ separate property is currently unknown and [Douglas] reserves his right to amend this Petition in the future, including at the time of trial.”
In regard to the couple’s community property, Douglas said, “The current nature and extent of the parties’ community and quasi-community property is currently unknown.”
Joanna has yet to respond to the petition.
A potential sign that things weren’t on track with the marriage came on Valentine’s Day. Joanna posted a photo with her daughter captioned, “My Valentine” but did not mention her husband.
Last year, Joanna posted an emotional video of her with her husband. She wrote, “My husband traveled several thousand miles to Poland to help people in need from Ukraine. I am very proud of [Douglas] along with our daughter that you decided to represent our family and to take an active part and support those in need. We try to help every day, even though I stayed with Asha in the US we work every day.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Joanna was previously married to her first husband Romain Zago. The two were married in 2013. The model filed for divorce in July 2017. She claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken” without any chance of reconciliation. The two did not share children.
The couple worked out a settlement agreement before Joanna filed the case. Per their deal, neither paid the other spousal support.
Sources claim the split was “extremely amicable” and the two planned on remaining friends.