Lisa Hochstein's Ex Lenny Claims 'RHOM' Star Refuses to Mediate After 'Wrongfully' Taking Furniture From $10 Million Mansion
Lisa Hochstein's ex Lenny claims the Real Housewives of Miami star is refusing to mediate after "virtually emptying" their $10 million mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Florida plastic surgeon told the court that a "dispute has arisen" between the two after she allegedly breached their marital settlement agreement executed in June by failing to act reasonably during her relocation upon moving out of their lavish property.
Lenny said she took off with his personal property and belongings, "much of which are special and unique to the home," during the week of August 28 in direct contravention to the clear terms they had.
He claimed the Bravolebrity failed to discuss the items she would be taking with her.
Lenny said Lisa was to move out of the home before September 1, and in exchange, he agreed to pay for her moving expenses and advanced her money for rent.
"Husband shall be entitled to retain any and all furniture and furnishings, including all furniture and furnishings in the Marital Residence that were not otherwise procured or provided directly to the Wife through her payments, as gifts, and/or in kind for work related issues," his filing read.
"Prior to her vacating the Marital Residence, the Wife shall be allowed to reasonably select and retain furnishings and/or artwork that will be utilized to furnish her new residence(s)," the docs stated. "It is understood that the majority of furnishings and artwork shall remain the property of the Husband, but for these selections. The Parties agree to attend mediation in the event that they are unable to agree on said selections."
- ‘Malicious And Vengeful’ Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Accuses ‘RHOM’ Star Of ‘Virtually Emptying’ $10 Million Mansion, Leaving Him Without Pots & Pans To Cook For Kids
- ‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein’s Ex Lenny Settles Lawsuit Accusing Surgeon of Causing Patient ‘Severe Cosmetic Disfiguration’
- Lisa Hochstein's Ex Lenny Claims She Planted 'Listening Device' on His Car to 'Monitor' Calls as Bitter Divorce War Heats Up
Lenny previously told the court that Lisa got the A-OK from her lawyer to grab whatever she wanted and could deal with any disputes at a later date, claiming that she went too far by taking "beds, dressers, tables, and chairs, but also removed everyday household items including kitchenware, cookware, and utensils and even pillows."
The celebrity surgeon said that despite her "wrongful removal of the furnishings, artwork, housewares and kitchenware," he and his undersigned counsel endeavored "in good faith efforts to schedule and convene a mediation conference" to settle their differences.
Lenny said that due to her delay in resolving the matter or meditating, he is "now faced with having to purchase items for the house" that she took for her own 6,000 sq. ft. luxury apartment.
The board-certified doctor, who is now engaged to Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, said he made attempts in early September to arrange a date, but Lisa's counsel did not respond for several days.
Lenny claimed her team wanted a different mediator "because of their unfamiliarity," suggesting other names but not offering any dates.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Lenny explained that it's been a daunting process, noting the Court has set another "Case Management Conference for October 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to follow upon the parties' progress to schedule and convene a mediation on the furniture dispute."
He demanded Lisa be sanctioned for her behavior amid their divorce proceedings and cover reasonable attorney's fees as well as the costs that he incurred while bringing this matter before the court.