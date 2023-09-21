Lisa Hochstein's Ex Lenny Claims 'RHOM' Star Refuses to Mediate After 'Wrongfully' Taking Furniture From $10 Million Mansion

Lenny said she took off with his personal property and belongings, "much of which are special and unique to the home," during the week of August 28 in direct contravention to the clear terms they had.

He claimed the Bravolebrity failed to discuss the items she would be taking with her.

Lenny said Lisa was to move out of the home before September 1, and in exchange, he agreed to pay for her moving expenses and advanced her money for rent.