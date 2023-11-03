Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Spotted at BravoCon in 'Good Spirits' Despite ‘RHONY’ Star Being Cut from Event
Ramona Singer’s daughter Avery appeared at BravoCon on Friday despite the Real Housewives of New York star being axed from the Las Vegas event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In photos, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Avery can be seen hanging out at the Caesar's Forum in Sin City on Friday morning.
Avery was promoting her new luxury party planning business, BachBoss. Ramona’s daughter had a booth with her business partners and was seen “chatting it up with fans.”
A source said, “Avery was in good spirits. She was taking photos with fans. Acting like nothing is wrong.”
“Lots of smiling,” said the insider.
Avery decided to show up despite her mother being axed from the event.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Vanity Fair published an expose on Bravo and the Real Housewives franchise.
Ramona was accused of using the N-word during a conversation with a black crew member.
In addition, she wrote to a Page Six reporter after the outlet wrote an article about the expose dropped, “And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g.”
Hours after Page Six reported on the text, sources confirmed that Ramona would no longer be appearing at BravoCon.
Ramona was scheduled to appear at BravoCon to promote the new season of Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.
The reality star was to appear with Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.
Sources revealed that despite the backlash growing against Ramona, the season will still air in December.
On top of the show drama, Ramona was recently fired from her fired from her job at Douglas Elliman.
The Bravo star joined the real estate firm in November 2021.
At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s official!! I am so excited to get started.”
Douglas Elliman created a profile for the reality star which told potential buyers Ramona, “brings deep sales and marketing experience, fearless entrepreneurial instincts and a singular sense of style to the Elliman family.”
The profile has since been removed.