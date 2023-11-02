Ramona's Reckoning: 'RHONY' Alum Fired From Real Estate Job After N-Word Scandal
Everyone is jumping off the Ramona Singer rollercoaster — even her real-life employers. The 66-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum has been axed from her job at the real estate giant Douglas Elliman after she was exposed for doubling down on an alleged n-word scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources spilled that Singer was fired from her everyday job on Tuesday, with insiders confirming the news to Page Six. As this outlet reported, the bravolebrity's fall from grace came this week after she was accused of allegedly saying the n-word during production — which she followed up by writing a shortened version of the racial slur in a text message.
Singer sent the message to Page Six as part of her denial over reportedly using the n-word while talking to a production member during Season 13.
"The word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n--…," she said via text on Tuesday. Ramona did not censor the shortened word. Later that night, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Singer was "no longer attending" BravoCon in Las Vegas this weekend — but that was only after the text message was published and not after the Vanity Fair exposé, which posted the first n-word accusation.
After the exposé, this outlet confirmed with an NBCUniversal executive that she'd still be attending the three-day event; however, it appeared that the text was the last straw.
Singer was scheduled to appear alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman to promote the new season of UGT on Sunday. Despite the backlash, RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Ramona's season of UGT: RHONY Legacy will still air on Peacock in December.
We checked with the NBCUniversal executive on Thursday after it was revealed Singer was canned from her job. The source told RadarOnline.com that it's "still correct" to report that UGT: RHONY Legacy will move forward with the December airdate despite the controversy surrounding the OG housewife.
Peacock moved up the debut in August, swapping Ramona's UGT with the second installment of UGT: Ex-Wives Club.
Singer broke cover on Tuesday after she was removed from the BravoCon schedule. The RHONY alum looked pissed, even giving a death stare to a nearby paparazzo when she caught him snapping photos of her amid her downfall.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Singer and her UGT: RHONY Legacy costars for comment. Dorinda answered our call, telling our reporter, "We aren't talking about it," before politely hanging up.