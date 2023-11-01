Ramona Singer's 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season Still Slated for December Debut After Her Bombshell N-Word Rant
Fans won't see Ramona Singer at BravoCon this weekend, but they can still expect her to return to their TV screens this year. The controversial ex-Real Housewives of New York star's season of Ultimate Girls Trip is "still slated for December," an NBCUniversal representative confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday, just hours before Singer was kicked off the BravoCon schedule for doubling down on her alleged n-word rant.
The reality star, 66, found herself in hot water after her alleged behavior was exposed in a Vanity Fair exposé on Monday. Singer was accused of using the n-word while speaking to a Black female crew member during Season 13 of RHONY after getting into a heated confrontation with Eboni K. Williams, the first, and Ramona's only, Black castmate on the show.
There was an internal investigation, and the results came back “inconclusive.”
While denying the allegation, Singer doubled down on the slur.
“And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n--…,” she texted a Page Six reporter on Tuesday. After the outlet published the text, Singer was removed from the BravoCon lineup. However, hours before the shocking text, Bravo confirmed to RadarOnline.com that she was still attending the Sin City event — even after Vanity Fair's story.
The text message was, apparently, the last straw.
She was set to appear alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman to promote the new season of UGT on Sunday in Las Vegas. While Singer won't be at the three-day event, her UGT season won't be paused despite rumors that the premiere might be pushed in light of her text and the damaging accusations against her.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Peacock is still planning to move forward with the December debut, which the streaming network moved up in August, swapping Singer's UGT with the second installment of UGT: Ex-Wives Club.
Singer wasn't only accused of using the n-word. Eboni spoke to Vanity Fair, revealing that before filming Season 13 of RHONY, the cast participated in a “virtual education session” to discuss the topic of race and what was okay to say on camera. An NBCUniversal communications executive, a Bravo publicist, and two representatives from a racial justice organization were allegedly also on the call.
Eboni said that the call was mainly to inform white cast members what racist stereotypes to avoid — like Black fathers are not present for their children. "What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” she recalled Singer allegedly saying during the meeting. “Most of them don’t.”
The longtime RHONY star reportedly followed that up by saying she read a study that confirmed her statements.
Singer fought back against the allegations, telling Vanity Fair, “The training included ‘open dialogue.' In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”
She was also accused of instructing a Black staffer not to change her appearance, allegedly telling the employee, "There’s so many of you guys here now, please don’t change your hair as I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names.”
Singer brushed off the claims, saying, “It was a [sic] strictly a commentary on my inability to remember names. […] As an example, just last week I saw a photo with me and Travis Kelce from 2016 on Watch What Happens Live and I thought he was Jax Taylor."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Singer for comment.