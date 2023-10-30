'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer Still Attending BravoCon After Bombshell Racial Accusations
Bravo fans will still see Ramona Singer in Las Vegas this weekend. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that the 66-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum is planning to show her face at BravoCon despite the disturbing allegations of racism against her.
Singer is scheduled to appear on Sunday's panel, The Ultimate Girls Trip Down Memory Lane, with castmates Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kristen Taekman, and Kelly Bensimon.
Despite Vanity Fair's bombshell exposé, an NBCUniversal executive told RadarOnline.com that "she is still at BravoCon" as of Monday afternoon, casting doubt that anything will change on the network's part.
As this outlet reported, the RHONY OG was accused of several jaw-dropping allegations in the magazine's piece published this morning.
Singer's alleged remarks were at the center of complaints within the Bravosphere, including Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal, according to the outlet; however, she denies all the accusations against her. We're also told the allegations "were not corroborated" by higher-ups.
Eboni K. Williams, the first-ever Black RHONY cast member, spoke candidly about Singer's alleged behavior, as did a Black staffer on the crew, who claimed Ramona said the N-word.
Darian Edmondson was a senior producer on RHONY for Season 13 and claimed that Singer confided in her after a blow-up with Williams over race.
After the scene wrapped, Singer allegedly compared the conversation with Williams to when Jewish colleagues used a “Catholic slur” against her.
“Ramona, I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Edmondson reportedly told her, to which Singer said, “Oh, it’s literally like somebody calling you a n-----.”
The reality star denied the allegation, telling Vanity Fair she “never” used the N-word, adding that Edmondson's recollection of events is a “misrepresentation.”
- 'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Seen Screaming Into Her Cell Phone At Palm Beach Pool As Producers Gear Up To Reboot Franchise
- 'Intense' Ramona Singer Acts Out In Aspen: Controversial 'RHONY' Star Skips Ski Lift Ticket Line, Pays In $100 Bills
- Ramona Singer Pulls Out Of 'RHONY' Reunion After Decision To Axe Reality Star Gets Leaked, Refuses To Sit Down For 'Race Talk'
Williams addressed a separate incident, revealing that the Season 13 cast, including herself and Singer — as well as Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps — allegedly participated in a “virtual education session” to discuss the topic of race and what stereotypes to avoid saying on camera, including that Black fathers are not present for their children.
"What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” Williams recalled Singer saying during the meeting. “Most of them don’t.” She then followed it up by saying she read a study to back up her claims.
“The training included ‘open dialogue.' In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households," Singer told Vanity Fair about her comment.
Singer — who has been known for sticking her foot in her mouth — was also accused of instructing a Black staffer not to change their appearance, warning that she wouldn't be able to tell them apart.
“There’s so many of you guys here now, please don’t change your hair as I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names," she allegedly stated.
Singer denied she maliciously said that, revealing, “It was a [sic] strictly a commentary on my inability to remember names. […] As an example, just last week I saw a photo with me and Travis Kelce from 2016 on Watch What Happens Live and I thought he was Jax Taylor."
Singer will be a hot topic over the weekend — along with RHOC star Shannon Beador, who will make her first public appearance since being charged with DUI and hit-and-run.