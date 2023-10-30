'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer Still Attending BravoCon After Bombshell Racial Accusations

Bravo fans will still see Ramona Singer in Las Vegas this weekend. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that the 66-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum is planning to show her face at BravoCon despite the disturbing allegations of racism against her.

Singer is scheduled to appear on Sunday's panel, The Ultimate Girls Trip Down Memory Lane, with castmates Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kristen Taekman, and Kelly Bensimon.