'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Still Going to BravoCon Despite DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest
Shannon Beador will grace the stage at BravoCon despite her legal battles surrounding her DUI arrest. Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the embattled Real Housewives of Orange County star is still going to Bravo's Super Bowl when the three-day event comes to Las Vegas next week.
When we asked one well-placed insider if Beador was planning to travel to Sin City for the big event, they responded, "Yes." Another source shared that Beador is slightly apprehensive about facing her cast and fans following her legal mess, with a third telling RadarOnline.com that she's "required" to be there because she's a housewife.
RadarOnline.com broke the news — Beador's arraignment is scheduled for October 30. That means she'll begin her week in the courtroom before ending it at BravoCon. The RHOC star will face scrutiny from fans and her RHOC costars — especially Gina Kirschenheiter, whom Beador gave hell after she was arrested for a DUI in 2019.
While the Orange County District Attorney's Office told this outlet that "Shannon Beador is scheduled to be arraigned 10/30/23," the spokesperson refused to confirm the charges she's facing.
Beador was arrested on September 16 after she "clipped" her vehicle into a home and drove off with her dog, Archie. The Bravolebrity was booked on two misdemeanors of DUI and hit-and-run. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived.
The accident sparked outrage, with the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control unit revealing they were "looking into" the incident. However, we learned that Beador is out of the doghouse with animal control.
"Our animal control officer looked into the incident, and there was no injury to the dog and no crime related to the dog," NBPD public information officer Sgt. Steve Oberon confirmed to RadarOnline.com earlier this month.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
During the investigation, a source connected to Beador told this outlet that her beloved golden retriever was "completely normal" after the incident, adding that Archie was "eating, sleeping, and playing normally," but the RHOC star was "going to have him checked out to be safe."
We broke several stories about her arrest — including that Beador broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Insiders shared that she was concerned she might have to get plastic surgery. She was later spotted with her arm in a cast and a black eye nearly one month after the accident.