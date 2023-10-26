'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Still Going to BravoCon Despite DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest

While the Orange County District Attorney's Office told this outlet that "Shannon Beador is scheduled to be arraigned 10/30/23," the spokesperson refused to confirm the charges she's facing.

Beador was arrested on September 16 after she "clipped" her vehicle into a home and drove off with her dog, Archie. The Bravolebrity was booked on two misdemeanors of DUI and hit-and-run. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived.