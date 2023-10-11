Case Closed: Shannon Beador No Longer Under Investigation by Animal Control After DUI Crash With Dog Archie
Shannon Beador is out of the doghouse, at least with animal control. The Real Housewives of Orange County star is no longer under investigation by animal control for the DUI incident involving her dog, Archie, last month, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal after confirming the news with the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit.
"Our animal control officer looked into the incident, and there was no injury to the dog and no crime related to the dog," NBPD public information officer Sgt. Steve Oberon told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested last month after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived.
The Bravolebrity had been under investigation by the department's animal control unit since at least September 22, when Page Six broke the story; however, RadarOnline.com has confirmed the case has been closed.
A source connected to Beador told this outlet that her beloved golden retriever was "completely normal" after the incident.
"She's going to have him checked out to be safe," the insider said at the time, adding Archie was "eating, sleeping, and playing normally."
- 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Broke Her Arm in DUI Crash, Drove After Forgetting Phone at Restaurant: Sources
- 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Enters Counseling Following DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest, Cancels Appearances
- 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Mug Shot Release Blocked By Police Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
PETA wasn't happy about the incident, issuing an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com following the news.
“If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that’s an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed, although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive," PETA's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told us. "PETA’s glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly.”
Beador was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.
We broke several stories about Beador's arrest — including that she broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Sources told us that she was concerned she might have to get plastic surgery.
The RHOC star's injuries were confirmed when she was spotted over the weekend with her arm in a cast and a black eye.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Beador is allegedly in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component. Her attorney revealed she's "taking full responsibility for her actions," with TMZ reporting she's had been in talks about paying for the damage she caused.
Meanwhile, Beador is ready to get back to work. We've learned she's still going ahead with her Tres Amigas comedy show next month with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge — but she won't be taking tequila shots.