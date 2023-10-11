Case Closed: Shannon Beador No Longer Under Investigation by Animal Control After DUI Crash With Dog Archie

"Our animal control officer looked into the incident, and there was no injury to the dog and no crime related to the dog," NBPD public information officer Sgt. Steve Oberon told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.

As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested last month after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived.