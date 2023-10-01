'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Spotted with Cast After Hit-and-Run Accident, Animal Abuse Allegations Under Investigation

The cast suggests that she may have injured her arm due to the impact of the crash. The exact nature of her injuries is still unknown, as Beador's friend Jeff Lewis revealed that she was "injured" but did not provide further details.

Insiders previously told RadarOnline.com that Beador's face was "bruised and cut" from crashing into the Newport Beach home, with another insider alleging she had to get stitches.

The source also told us that Beador's concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the alleged stitches come out.