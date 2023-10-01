'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Spotted with Cast After Hit-and-Run Accident, Animal Abuse Allegations Under Investigation
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was photographed wearing a cast on her left arm as she walked her dog, Archie, in Laguna Beach, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The public outing comes two weeks after the reality TV star's drunken hit-and-run incident involving one of her dogs, Archie.
The cast suggests that she may have injured her arm due to the impact of the crash. The exact nature of her injuries is still unknown, as Beador's friend Jeff Lewis revealed that she was "injured" but did not provide further details.
Insiders previously told RadarOnline.com that Beador's face was "bruised and cut" from crashing into the Newport Beach home, with another insider alleging she had to get stitches.
The source also told us that Beador's concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the alleged stitches come out.
The RHOC alum was spotted wearing flats, black jogging pants and a grey USC sweater that she used to cover up most of her cast while walking Archie.
On September 16, Beador was taken into custody by the police after driving her vehicle into the garden of a neighboring home and then attempting to drive off.
She now faces charges of misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving under the influence. Beador was released the following morning after paying a $2,500 bail.
According to Page Six, Beador is also under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control unit for allegedly driving under the influence with her dog in the vehicle.
The police are investigating the incident to determine if any animal endangerment or cruelty laws were violated.
When Beador was arrested, she reportedly asked the officers to drop Archie off at someone's house to take care of it while she dealt with the situation. The dog showed no visible signs of injury, so the officers obliged.
It is unclear who took care of Archie that night, but a source suggests that Beador's ex, John Janssen, may have taken him in. Janssen has been supporting Beador throughout her legal troubles.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Beador has faced an ongoing wave of criticism for her handling of the accident.
Controversial animal help organization PETA even slammed the RHOC after learning she was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run while her dog, Archie, was in the vehicle.
"If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that's an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed, although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive," PETA's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told us, regarding Beador's incident.
She stated, "PETA's glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly."