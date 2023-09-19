Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Shannon Beador
Exclusive

Shannon Beador Hasn't Contacted Residents of Home She Plowed Her Car Into Before DUI Arrest

shannon beador hasnt contacted residents dui crash photos
Source: MEGA; @GABYNOELLE/INSTAGRAM

Shannon was hit with two misdemeanors after leaving the accident scene.

By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Shannon Beador caused significant damage when she crashed her car into a home, resulting in her DUI and hit-and-run arrest. Despite the accident and aftermath being caught on camera, RadarOnline.com is told that The Real Housewives of Orange County star has not contacted the people who live at the duplex she hit.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoc shannon beador broken arm dui arrest phone
Source: MEGA

Beador was caught on camera slamming into the home, reversing her car, and driving away.

Gaby Noelle confirmed to RadarOnline.com that as of Tuesday, neither she nor her boyfriend have heard a word from Beador or her team, including her attorney.

Noelle spoke to local outlets, revealing she was home when the crash happened and caught someone — later identified as the Bravolebrity — driving away from the scene, leaving a trail of oil from the smashed vehicle behind.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador crash
Source: @GABYNOELLE/INSTAGRAM

Oil allegedly spilled from the damaged car all over the street.

"No one has reached out from their end," she told this outlet, adding that they shared photos of the damage with the landlord and passed along his details to police. Gabrielle said she hasn't been informed if anyone has been scheduled to come out and assess the damage to the building.

"The house will be fixed," she shared, adding the most important takeaway is that "everyone is fine from this end."

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested over the weekend after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm during the incident.

MORE ON:
Shannon Beador
shannon beador crash damage
Source: @GABYNOELLE/INSTAGRAM

We're told no one has been out to assess the damage.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told us that she was allegedly on a mission to retrieve her cell phone after leaving the device at a restaurant earlier that night. Beador reportedly got behind the wheel to return to the eatery and brought her dog for the ride.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. And while her mug shot was taken, police confirmed to RadarOnline.com that it won't be released.

Despite her legal woes, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal told this outlet that RHOC will not pick cameras back up to film the fallout — and Beador is still invited to BravoCon after her arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador dui
Source: BRAVO

The 'RHOC' star's attorney said she takes "full responsibility for her actions."

Her attorney, Michael Fell, released a statement on Monday, telling RadarOnline.com, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.