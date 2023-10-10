Shannon Beador's Tres Amigas Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Forced to Change Booze-Based Comedy Show After Her DUI Arrest
Shannon Beador's comedy show will be different following her DUI arrest. The Tres Amigas stand-up featuring Real Housewives of Orange County OGs Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson will no longer be heavily centered around alcohol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Beador isn't pulling the plug on upcoming appearances, she won't be shooting back their signature tequila shots either.
We can reveal the material has been changed to focus more on the trio's rollercoaster friendship instead of their love for shots. Beador, Judge, and Gunvalson will get to test their new material next month when the RHOC stars hit the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 16 at Stand Up Live — marking the first show since Beador's car crash and arrest.
As this outlet reported, Beador was arrested for hit-and-run and DUI last month after slamming her vehicle into a duplex and driving off with her dog in the car. RadarOnline.com broke several stories following the incident, including that Beador broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. She was later seen with a cast on her arm.
The RHOC star was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond. Beador's attorney revealed she "is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
It's now being reported that she is in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component, according to TMZ.
Sources confirmed that she had been at her on-and-off-again boyfriend, John Janssen's home before the DUI and that at least one of his neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel.
After"clipping" her vehicle into the residential home, police insiders revealed Beador parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking her golden retriever when officers arrived.
Beador's DUI isn't the only thing she has to worry about. Page Six revealed the RHOC star was under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit for driving drunk with her dog. Despite the concern, sources told RadarOnline.com that Archie's behavior since the incident has been "completely normal."
Beador has yet to address fans over the incident, but insiders told RadarOnline.com that she decided to stay with friends — including Gunvalson — and out of the public eye to recover in peace.