Shannon Beador Set to Appear in Court for DUI Arraignment One Day Before Halloween
Shannon Beador will face the music over her DUI and hit-and-run arrest soon. RadarOnline.com can confirm The Real Housewives of Orange County star will be arraigned just one day before Halloween.
"Shannon Beador is scheduled to be arraigned 10/30/23," a spokesperson from the Orange County District Attorney's Office told this outlet exclusively on Friday — however, they wouldn't confirm the details about the charges she's facing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Beador was arrested on September 16 after she "clipped" her vehicle into a home and drove off with her dog, Archie. The Bravolebrity was booked on two misdemeanors of DUI and hit-and-run.
Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived.
The accident sparked outrage, with the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control unit revealing they were "looking into" the incident. However, we learned that Beador is out of the doghouse with animal control.
"Our animal control officer looked into the incident, and there was no injury to the dog and no crime related to the dog," NBPD public information officer Sgt. Steve Oberon confirmed to RadarOnline.com earlier this month.
During the investigation, a source connected to Beador told this outlet that her beloved golden retriever was "completely normal" after the incident, adding that Archie was "eating, sleeping, and playing normally," but the RHOC star was "going to have him checked out to be safe."
We broke several stories about Beador's arrest — including that she broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Insiders shared that she was concerned she might have to get plastic surgery. She was later spotted with her arm in a cast and a black eye nearly one month after the accident.
Beador gave an update on her post-DUI status by making her first appearance on social media earlier this week. She promised she'd give her side of the story when she could — which will most likely be after her arraignment at the end of this month.
Beador is allegedly in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component. Her attorney revealed she's "taking full responsibility for her actions," with TMZ reporting she's had been in talks about paying for the damage she caused. However, when RadarOnline.com stopped by the crash site on September 25, the rubble from the cement and the home's damage from when she slammed her car into it had been untouched. Oil stains from her car still lined the streets from when she fled.
While her legal troubles aren't behind her, Beador is ready to work. This outlet has learned she will join Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge at their Tres Amigas comedy show next month — but she won't be knocking back any tequila shots. The stand-up show usually centers around alcohol, but the material has been reworked after her DUI arrest.