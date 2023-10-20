Shannon Beador Set to Appear in Court for DUI Arraignment One Day Before Halloween

Shannon Beador will face the music over her DUI and hit-and-run arrest soon. RadarOnline.com can confirm The Real Housewives of Orange County star will be arraigned just one day before Halloween.

"Shannon Beador is scheduled to be arraigned 10/30/23," a spokesperson from the Orange County District Attorney's Office told this outlet exclusively on Friday — however, they wouldn't confirm the details about the charges she's facing.