'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Breaks Silence on Shannon Beador's DUI: Felt Like 'Karma'

Gina Kirschenheiter finally addressed the elephant in the room — her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador's DUI and hit-and-run arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Kirschenheiter said it felt like "karma," referencing the trash-talk Beador did after Gina was arrested for a DUI in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BRAVO Shannon ridiculed Gina after the latter got a DUI in 2019.

As this outlet reported, Beador, 59, was taken into custody by the Newport Beach Police on September 16 after "clipping" her vehicle into a residential home and driving off with her Golden Retriever, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was out for a late-night stroll with her dog when officers arrived. Beador was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking out for the first time after weeks of silence, Kirschenheiter finally gave RHOC fans what they wanted: her reaction to her frenemy's recent actions. The ladies have been at odds all season, and viewers were quick to Beador's cruel comments about her costar's DUI down her throat after she got her own — a situation Kirschenheiter said was full of "irony."

Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram Shannon is being investigated by animal services for driving drunk with her dog.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m happy that I didn’t address this so far. I know I have to address it, right? I feel like this is a safe space. This is where I’m comfortable…yes, obviously…the irony of it is major," she said on her Orange Country podcast Wednesday. "But honestly, at the end of the day, I’ve been thinking a lot about this, and Shannon and in general, I just don’t have it in me. I’m not going to kick someone when they’re down, you know what I mean?”

Speaking from her previous experience, Kirschenheiter explained, “I’ve been down. I know where she’s at right now. It’s not a good place to be, mentally, emotionally…you do have this platform and this celebrity, and you make a really bad decision, and you think ‘well, that’s it for me,’” she continued. When she first heard about Beador's DUI, Kirschenheiter said she was thankful that no one got hurt before admitting her mind went to a told-ya-so place. On the recent episode of RHOC, Kirschenheiter, who is sober, insisted Beador needed rehab.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank God, obviously, she didn’t hurt herself seriously or injure anyone else. It’s obviously the worst mistake you can make…so I’m just glad everybody’s okay. But it sucks, it’s hard," Kirschenheiter said on the podcast. "I feel bad for her." While acknowledging, "There’s part of me – I’m not going to lie to everybody and say I didn’t wake up and think ‘oh s---, this is like a karma,'" she said that she quickly moved past that.

Article continues below advertisement

Revealing she "got angry about a lot of it for a minute," Kirschenheiter stated she has "settled into appropriate sympathy for the situation and for her." "I don’t want to see anybody down," she declared. "I never have."

Source: BRAVO We're told RHOC cameras will not go back into production to catch Shannon's DUI fallout.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com broke several stories about Beador's DUI, including that she broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Sources confirmed that Beador had been at her on-and-off-again boyfriend, John Janssen's home before the DUI and that at least one of his neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before she got behind the wheel and slammed her vehicle into the duplex. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Beador's DUI isn't the only thing she has to worry about. Page Six reveled the RHOC star is under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit for driving drunk with her dog. Despite the concern, sources told RadarOnline.com that Archie's behavior since the incident has been "completely normal."

Powered by RedCircle