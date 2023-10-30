Exposed: Ramona Singer Accused of Using N-Word During 'RHONY' Season 13, Allegedly Said Most Black Children Don't Have Present Fathers

Ramona Singer has been accused of sticking her foot in her mouth throughout her Bravo career — but now, she's being exposed for allegedly hurling the N-word at a Black female crew member, accusing Black fathers of not being around to care for their children, and much more, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Singer's controversial remarks allegedly made during Season 13 were at the center of complaints within the Bravosphere, including Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal, revealed a bombshell exposé of the network's reckoning published by Vanity Fair on Monday.

Source: Bravo

In Season 13, the first-ever Black RHONY star, Eboni K. Williams, joined the cast. Darian Edmondson was a senior producer on RHONY for Season 13. She spoke to Vanity Fair, telling the magazine about Singer's alleged slur — something the reality star denied saying. According to Edmondson, she had a hard time getting Singer, Luann de Lesseps, or Sonja Morgan to respond to her. That is until Singer decided to bizarrely talk to her after a heated November 6, 2020, scene centering on race.

Source: Bravo

Edmondson's "hot sheet," aka notes that outline who said what while filming, read, "Ramona says she doesn’t want to talk about race, religion or creed…Ramona tries to change the subject again, asking about who Eboni is dating. She asks Eboni if the guy is black, white, or what? Eboni says she thought Ramona didn’t want to talk about color. Ramona says, 'Now I have to watch what I’m saying to you! I feel like whatever I say is wrong!'” After the scene wrapped, Singer allegedly addressed the incident with Edmondson — who said that's when she reportedly dropped the slur.

Singer allegedly compared the conversation with Williams to when Jewish colleagues used a “Catholic slur” against her. “Ramona, I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Edmondson reportedly told her, to which Singer said, “Oh, it’s literally like somebody calling you a n-----.” Singer denied the allegation, telling Vanity Fair she “never” used the N-word, adding Edmondson's recollection of events is a “misrepresentation.”

Before filming for the season started, Singer, Williams, Leah McSweeney, Morgan, and de Lesseps allegedly participated in a “virtual education session” to discuss the topic of race and what was okay to say on camera. An NBCUniversal communications executive, a Bravo publicist, and two representatives from a racial justice organization were also on the call, according to the report.

Williams said that the call was mainly to inform white cast members what racist stereotypes to avoid — like Black fathers are not present for their children. "What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” Williams recalled Singer allegedly saying during the meeting. “Most of them don’t.” The longtime RHONY star allegedly followed that up by saying she read a study that confirmed her statements.

Source: MEGA

Singer fought back against the allegations, telling Vanity Fair, “The training included ‘open dialogue.' In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.” Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

When Williams got into it with Singer and de Lesseps over race, “Ramona slammed her hands on the table. She goes, ‘This is why we didn’t need Black people on the show…. This is gonna ruin our show,'" according to an eyewitness to the alleged scene that didn't make the show. Again, Singer denied the allegation, telling the publication this “absolutely” did not happen. “In fact, I supported adding diverse cast members well before before [sic] Eboni was added."

Singer was also accused of telling a Black staffer, “There’s so many of you guys here now, please don’t change your hair as I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names.” She denied she maliciously said that, revealing, “It was a [sic] strictly a commentary on my inability to remember names. […] As an example, just last week I saw a photo with me and Travis Kelce from 2016 on Watch What Happens Live and I thought he was Jax Taylor."

The allegations were reportedly not corroborated by the network as Singer has continued to film for two seasons of UGT and has appeared on WWHL several times, including ahead of Vanity Fair's exposé.

