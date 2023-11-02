Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Ramona Singer
Exclusive Details

Ramona Singer Gives Death Glare to Paparazzi After She's Dropped From BravoCon Following N-Word Scandal

ramona singer first photos bravocon dropped n word
Source: MEGA

Ramona Singer stepped out hours after being dropped from BravoCon.

By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ramona Singer flashed a nasty glare at a cameraman after learning she was no longer welcomed at BravoCon, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 66-year-old former Real Housewives of New York star appeared pissed as a photographer snapped away, capturing her fall from grace after being exposed for allegedly saying the n-word during production — which she followed up by doubling down on the racial slur in a text message.

Article continues below advertisement
ramona singer first photos bravocon dropped n word
Source: MEGA

Ramona denied using the n-word — but doubled down by using a shortened version of the slur in a text.

On Tuesday evening, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Singer was "no longer attending" Bravo's three-day event in Las Vegas, only after Page Six posted a text message from the reality star, in which she insisted, "the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n--…," but Ramona did not censor the shortened version of the offensive word.

After her text message was published, Singer hit the town.

Article continues below advertisement
ramona singer sample sale snatching clothes leaving rhony
Source: Bravo

Ramona looked pissed when she broke cover on Tuesday night.

She did not appear happy when she caught the paparazzi taking pictures of her going into an office building last night. The controversial Bravolebrity wore jeans, over-the-knee boots, a flowing brown shirt, and a leather jacket for the outing.

When she spotted the shutterbug, she gave a death stare in their direction.

Article continues below advertisement
ramona singer ultimate girls trip season premiere date n word
Source: Peacock

While Ramona won't be at BravoCon, RadarOnline.com has confirmed 'UGT: RHONY Legacy' will still debut in December.

MORE ON:
Ramona Singer

While fans won't see Singer at BravoCon this weekend, they can still expect her to return to their TV screens this year. Her season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is "still slated for December," an NBCUniversal representative confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.

Singer's alleged behavior was exposed in a Vanity Fair exposé on Monday, in which she was accused of using the n-word while speaking to a Black female crew member during Season 13 of RHONY after getting into a heated confrontation with Eboni K. Williams, the first, and Ramona's only, Black castmate on the show.

There was allegedly an internal investigation, and the results came back “inconclusive.”

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com confirmed that she was still attending BravoCon after Vanity Fair's story; however, Bravo changed their tune hours later when Page Six shared her shocking text. That was, apparently, the last straw.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

rhoa kenya moore reacts ramona singer exit
Source: MEGA

Ramona has not addressed the text message.

Article continues below advertisement

Singer was scheduled to appear alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman to promote the new season of UGT on Sunday in Vegas. Despite the backlash, UGT: RHONY Legacy will still air on Peacock in December. The streaming network moved up the debut in August, swapping out the second installment of UGT: Ex-Wives Club,

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.