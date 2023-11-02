Ramona Singer Gives Death Glare to Paparazzi After She's Dropped From BravoCon Following N-Word Scandal

While fans won't see Singer at BravoCon this weekend, they can still expect her to return to their TV screens this year. Her season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is "still slated for December," an NBCUniversal representative confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.

Singer's alleged behavior was exposed in a Vanity Fair exposé on Monday, in which she was accused of using the n-word while speaking to a Black female crew member during Season 13 of RHONY after getting into a heated confrontation with Eboni K. Williams, the first, and Ramona's only, Black castmate on the show.

There was allegedly an internal investigation, and the results came back “inconclusive.”