Former Child Star Evan Ellingson's Autopsy Complete After Death at 35
Former child star Evan Ellingson's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can report.
The San Bernardino County Coroner handled the examination on November 6, one day after he was found in his bedroom at 11:31 AM.
As of this week, an official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, but law enforcement sources said there was no sign of foul play.
The former child star is survived by a daughter, Brooklynn, born in 2008. His older brother Austin Ellingson, a fellow actor, tragically died at 22 from a drug overdose in 2008.
Ellingson's father, Michael, told TMZ that Evan's sudden passing came as an utter shock to the family, revealing that he was found at a sober living home in San Bernardino County.
Michael shared that Evan had struggled with drugs in previous years but was making progress.
The actor is widely known for his portrayal of Jesse Fitzgerald in My Sister's Keeper alongside Cameron Diaz. He was also often recognized for his role as Kyle Harmon on CSI: Miami, securing gigs on other hit shows, including Titus, Bones, 24, and Mad TV.
"I never had the same [childhood] experience with my friends," he shared during an interview with the Philippine Star in 2009, adding that he still cherished his memories while making a name for himself in Hollywood. "I never had more time with them; however, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on."
- Cameron Diaz Co-star Evan Ellingson's Death Being Investigated as Overdose: Report
- Cameron Diaz's Co-Star Evan Ellingson Dead at 35, 'My Sister's Keeper' Actor Struggled With Drugs
- ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Autopsy Complete: Investigators To Run Additional Tests After Finding Mystery White Powdery Substance At Death Scene
According to a bio on his IMDB page, Ellingson grew up being an active sports enthusiast, who enjoys surfing, snowboarding, skating as well as mountain climbing, and scuba diving.
"At ten, Evan was discovered at a skate park and was asked to not only skate for the Vans PeeWee team, but to do a commercial for the Vans Company," the bio read.
"It was Evan's unmistakable charisma and talent which prompted him to be asked to do a trilogy of short films playing a character that was written specifically for him. This short led to the start of his rapidly developing career."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
His acting credits stopped around 2010, at which point he seemingly stepped away from the limelight.