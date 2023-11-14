Former Child Star Evan Ellingson's Autopsy Complete After Death at 35

As of this week, an official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, but law enforcement sources said there was no sign of foul play.

The former child star is survived by a daughter, Brooklynn, born in 2008. His older brother Austin Ellingson, a fellow actor, tragically died at 22 from a drug overdose in 2008.

Ellingson's father, Michael, told TMZ that Evan's sudden passing came as an utter shock to the family, revealing that he was found at a sober living home in San Bernardino County.